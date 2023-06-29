Queen Camilla opts for scientific chic in crisp lab coat and patterned shirt dress for latest royal outing

Queen Camilla wore a scientific chic look as she stepped out in a navy dress from one of her favorite go-to brands, and a lab coat she borrowed for this science-based engagement.

The Queen attended an important engagement in Hampstead on Thursday, June 29.

For this engagement, Her Majesty looked perfect as she opted for a navy and white dress.

On June 29, 2023, Queen Camilla traveled to Hampstead in London to visit a laboratory that specializes in developing new approaches to studying different autoimmune diseases. While visiting The Royal Free Hospital, in Hampstead, Camilla looked like a perfect scientist as she wore a lab coat to ensure that she protected her expensive dress.

The Queen's dress that was protected by the lab coat was the Aster Shirt Collar Musola Long Dress in Hemp Linen Indigo from designer Samantha Sung. Although this was a new look on Her Majesty, the Queen has been seen in dresses made by this designer on many occasions.

While the Hemp Linen Indigo print is no longer stocked by the brand, there are a variety of other similar patterns and colors that are still available to purchase.

Aster Shirt Collar ¾ Sleeve Full Skirt Musola Long Dress in Abstract Africa (£869.93) $1097.50 | Samantha Sung This is the delicate feather-weight cotton Musola dress which is made with three-quarter sleeves (and half sleeves and sleeveless upon request). The dress features a double full circle skirt and a long top body proportion. This pattern is much like the one selected by Queen Camilla, and the shape of the dress is an exact match.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Queen Camilla stepped out in a forest green polka dot dress and charming bee brooch for the Bee Garden Party. The green polka dress was also from Samantha Sung but was a slightly different 'Audrey' dress design. The Audrey dress is a popular shape by the designer that comes in an array of prints and colors and has a similar shirt dress style to the Aster dress.

Completing the scientific chic look for today's engagement, Camilla wore a pair of Eliot Zed ‘Gladys’ Beige Suede Pumps that she has been seen wearing on other occasions. The comfortable but chic stacked beige pumps are designed with comfort in mind to ensure that the wearer can keep them on all day. The brand emphasizes that they sell, 'Shoes which Specialise in Comfort Without Compromise!'

The Queen accessorized this look with jewelry from Van Cleef and Arpels, Kiki McDonough, and her go-to necklace which features the initials of her five grandchildren (Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis, and Gus) and is rarely seen without it around her neck.