Queen Camilla steps out in forest green polka dot dress and charming bee brooch for the Bee Garden Party

Queen Camilla's green belted dress from Samantha Sung was the perfect summer look as Her Majesty attended an important environmental garden party.

Queen Camilla stepped out for an important engagement at Marlborough House in London on June 14, 2023.

Her Majesty looked fabulous as she stepped out in a Samantha Sung dress with an adorable crystal bee brooch.

Queen Camilla looked picture perfect as she stepped out in London in a Samantha Sung dress that she has been snapped in before. The Queen re-wore the Audrey dress, a popular shape by the designer that comes in an array of prints and colors. For this outdoor, environmentally conscious event, Her Majesty matched the theme of the day by wearing a belted green fabric with white dots. The dress is structured and has buttons along the front and a wide collar, along with a matching belt that cinches in the Queen's waist.

Although this lovely dress is no longer stocked by the brand, there are a number of other similar patterns that the brand still stocks, that are just as lovely as Her Majesty's look.

In keeping with the theme of the day at the Bee Garden Party, the Queen added a tiny brooch to the belt loop of her dress that resembled a tiny honey bee.

The charming little brooch was made from lots of tiny crystals that decorated the wings and the main body of the little insect. This was a little detail to this look and was an adorable addition to this lovely outfit.

Fans loved this look from Her Majesty and many took to social media to complement her look. "Such a fantastic engagement, Her Majesty looked lovely and this is such an amazing cause 🐝🐝🐝❤️" said one fan.

"Love the queen’s dress," said another. "Lovely Queen Camilla, green fits her, too, but the very best is her radiant smile 😀😍💚!" said yet another.

The Queen and King are actually beekeepers themselves and keep a number of hives on some of their royal properties across the country. Beekeeping was Queen Elizabeth's wholesome tradition that many members of the family are continuing in her absence.

Only last month, in celebration of World Bee Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an image of Princess Catherine wearing a beekeeping suit and removing a wedge of honeycomb from a bee hive - demonstrating that this is a family-wide passion.