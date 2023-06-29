Duchess Sophie wears her favorite summer espadrilles - and they're 25% cheaper than Kate's go-to pair!

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked fantastic as she stepped out in the perfect summer ensemble, including her favorite pair of espadrilles.

On June 28, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended Groundswell 2023.

The Duchess of Edinburgh learned about the work going on to support regenerative agricultural practices on farm.

Duchess Sophie's favorite summer espadrilles were the perfect choice of summer footwear as Her Royal Highness attended the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival at Lannock Manor Farm in Hertfordshire. The Duchess of Edinburgh's shoes were the ‘Valenciana’ Espadrille from Penelope Chilvers which retail at $150 (£99). These shoes were the perfect summer look that features a slight wedge heel that was both elegant and practical for this outdoor event.

Although the Duchess' blue version of the shoes is no longer sold by the brand, there are a number of different colors that are still available.

In addition to her fabulous footwear, Duchess Sophie wore an oversized camel blazer from the brand Me+Em. She paired the Italian Wool Military Button Blazer with a Merino Pleated Skirt from the same brand and a Sophie Habsburg blue bag.

Valenciana Canvas Espadrille in Tan, (£99.00) $150.00 | Penelope Chilvers The mid-height Valenciana is a popular standard height, practical, and stylish for warmer weather and holidays. This simple shape can be easily customized with a choice of additional espadrille laces in velvet and cotton, instantly changing up the look for a wealth of wearer opportunities throughout the summer months.

Sophie's espadrilles were perfect for this engagement and were rather similar to Kate Middleton's espadrilles. Both of the royal women have particular pairs of wedges that they have worn to a number of summer royal engagements that require a bit of outdoor walking.

Kate Middleton's shoe collection is stylish and enviable, but unfortunately rather pricey, and this applies to her espadrilles too! On a number of occasions, Princess Catherine has been spotted wearing the Castaner Carina espadrilles in Toasted Suede. These shoes will set you back $200 at full price, meaning that Sophie's espadrilles are $50 cheaper than the go-to pair worn by the Princess of Wales.

Carina espadrille in Toasted Suede $200.00 |Castaner (Net-A-Porter, £120) These are the exact espadrilled owned by Kate Middleton. The shoes feature a sheep leather interior and a sheep suede exterior in the color 'toasted'. These heels are tie fastened at the ankle and are 9cm in height (3.5inches). This includes the 2cm (0.7 inches) platform and the 7cm (2.8 inches) wedge heel.

Whether you want to save a bit of money, or splurge on a pair of espadrille wedges, both of the go-to looks worn by these royal women are fantastic choices and will ensure that you are wearing the most comfortable and stylish summer footwear.