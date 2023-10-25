The surprisingly normal foods Prince William loved as a child prove that George and Charlotte are just like him
George and Charlotte are taking after their father, especially when it comes to Prince William's favourite childhood meals...
It seems that Prince George and Princess Charlotte take after their father, Prince William, when it comes to their favourite foods, as a royal expert has revealed the go-to childhood foods he once loved.
While the royal family are no strangers to glamorous banquets and professionally prepared food, the Prince and Princess of Wales are known to keep things low-key when it comes to their family meals, with the pair having - on numerous occasions - detailed their cooking skills.
In fact, their go-to meals are surprisingly normal and Kate recently revealed that teriyaki salmon and curries are favourites at Adelaide Cottage. Meanwhile, the Wales kids have apparently taken after their father when it comes to their favourite foods, favouring classic treats that William loved when he was young.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
In a previous interview with Hello!, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that when they were children, Prince William and Harry were just like other kids their age when it came to mealtimes.
McGrady said, "They liked comfort food dishes. They loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream."
He added, They loved things like mixed grills, burgers, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken and cream chicken sauce... They were royal children but they still had children's palates."
Clearly, George and Charlotte (and we're sure Louis, too) have inherited their dad's palate as fruit is known to be a go-to, with their everyday breakfasts said to consist of apples and cereal. And they're known to love pizza and pasta, too!
George especially, loves a slice of pizza, with Kate even joking that he took 'full advantage' of the pizza up for grabs during the Rugby World Cup in Marseille, which he attended alongside his dad. This seems to be something of a tradition as we've also seen Prince William treat George to some pizza during their appearance at the cricket Ashes in July 2023.
In fact, it may very well be a tradition that William has carried on from his mother, Princess Diana. Speaking to Coffee Friend (as per Marie Claire), McGrady recalled how, "on a Saturday night, you’d see Diana sitting down in front of the TV eating dinner with her boys, it just made everything so normal."
He also added, "The boys could have hamburgers and fried chicken, and things like that. It was a special treat. It was Diana’s way of showing them, you’re children too."
Catherine, the Princess of Wales has also previously shared that Charlotte, who is a fan of this very sophisticated snack, 'loves pasta' and revealed that she loves making homemade pizza with George, Charlotte and Louis.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for woman&home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
The pricey gift Meghan Markle bought for Princess Lilibet years before her birth
Meghan Markle bought the item years before Lilibet was born - before she even met Prince Harry!
By Robyn Morris Published
-
King Charles looking beyond thrilled by the sweetest gift from a little royal fan is everything we needed to see
King Charles has a new crown to add to his collection and from the looks of his reaction, it might just be his favourite...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Are the Royal Family allowed to dress up for Halloween and do they celebrate it?
Halloween 2023 is approaching and you might be wondering if the Prince and Princess of Wales or their kids will dress up for the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We love Prince William's response to finding out his house is haunted
Prince William's response to finding out his house is haunted is so on-brand for this chilled-out royal and rather hilarious!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why Kate Middleton might already have lost this battle with Prince George - and it was kind of inevitable
Kate Middleton might already have lost a friendly competition to Prince William after Prince George made a special appearance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate missed out on an epic royal event but we totally understand why
Prince William and Kate missed out on a special gala and according to an expert there could be a very understandable reason for this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William’s hobby fills Kate Middleton with 'horror' and we're not surprised she's hoping to shield Prince George from it!
Prince William's hobby is something that leaves Kate 'terrified' and he once admitted he'd have to 'tone it down' after becoming a dad-of-three
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided 'children come first' in 'difficult position' of choosing between family life and monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly chosen to put their focus into family time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate will find it ‘tough’ to uphold special tradition with their children
Prince William and Kate might reportedly have to accept that 'interruptions' to this family tradition will be 'inevitable' going forwards...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George facing ‘doubly hard’ time as Prince William and Kate try to find ‘healthy balance’ for him
According to an expert Prince George is facing a 'doubly hard' time this half-term and is a 'priority' for the Prince and Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published