The surprisingly normal foods Prince William loved as a child prove that George and Charlotte are just like him

George and Charlotte are taking after their father, especially when it comes to Prince William's favourite childhood meals...

Prince William, George and Charlotte photographed smiling in a two-picture template - Prince William's favourite childhood meals
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

It seems that Prince George and Princess Charlotte take after their father, Prince William, when it comes to their favourite foods, as a royal expert has revealed the go-to childhood foods he once loved. 

While the royal family are no strangers to glamorous banquets and professionally prepared food, the Prince and Princess of Wales are known to keep things low-key when it comes to their family meals, with the pair having - on numerous occasions - detailed their cooking skills.

In fact, their go-to meals are surprisingly normal and Kate recently revealed that teriyaki salmon and curries are favourites at Adelaide Cottage. Meanwhile, the Wales kids have apparently taken after their father when it comes to their favourite foods, favouring classic treats that William loved when he was young. 

Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2022 in Windsor, England.

In a previous interview with Hello!, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that when they were children, Prince William and Harry were just like other kids their age when it came to mealtimes.

McGrady said, "They liked comfort food dishes. They loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream."

He added, They loved things like mixed grills, burgers, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken and cream chicken sauce... They were royal children but they still had children's palates."

Clearly, George and Charlotte (and we're sure Louis, too) have inherited their dad's palate as fruit is known to be a go-to, with their everyday breakfasts said to consist of apples and cereal. And they're known to love pizza and pasta, too!

George especially, loves a slice of pizza, with Kate even joking that he took 'full advantage' of the pizza up for grabs during the Rugby World Cup in Marseille, which he attended alongside his dad. This seems to be something of a tradition as we've also seen Prince William treat George to some pizza during their appearance at the cricket Ashes in July 2023.

In fact, it may very well be a tradition that William has carried on from his mother, Princess Diana. Speaking to Coffee Friend (as per Marie Claire), McGrady recalled how, "on a Saturday night, you’d see Diana sitting down in front of the TV eating dinner with her boys, it just made everything so normal."

He also added, "The boys could have hamburgers and fried chicken, and things like that. It was a special treat. It was Diana’s way of showing them, you’re children too."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pictured arriving for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales has also previously shared that Charlotte, who is a fan of this very sophisticated snack, 'loves pasta' and revealed that she loves making homemade pizza with George, Charlotte and Louis. 

