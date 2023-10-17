Kate Middleton jokes about Prince George taking 'full advantage' of this aspect of royal engagements

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Catherine joked that her eldest son, Prince George takes 'full advantage' of this fun child-friendly part of royal engagements.

On Sunday, Kate Middleton looked effortlessly chic at the rugby as she supported England as they faced off Fiji in Marseille at the Rugby World Cup. The Princess's looked chic in one of the best blazers we've seen this season which is right in line with the autumn/ winter trends of 2023. Just the day before the Princess attended the rugby, Prince George was Prince William's ultimate mini-me as he made an adorable appearance at rugby with his dad.

While chatting with World Rugby chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont, the Princess chatted about her eldest son's appearance at the rugby the day before. The Princess joked as she revealed the aspect of the engagement that he son seemed to be particularly fond of.

The Princess of Wales chatting to officials before this afternoon’s match in Marseille.Catherine commented how much George enjoyed yesterday’s match and Sir Bill Beaumont laughs about how George tucked into the pizza😂 pic.twitter.com/mDO0JeUtOMOctober 15, 2023 See more

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £15.05 at Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

In a chat that was caught by the cameras, Sir Beaumont and the Princess of Wales were in conversation about her son. "I love that he took full advantage," Kate was heard saying. "He tucked into the pizza alright," Sir Beaumont joked. Catherine then laughed and said, "Yes, I know, I did hear that."

The young Prince's love of pizza has been well-established over the years and in July 2023, the young royal was snapped eating a pepperoni pizza while in the VIP box during the Cricket Ashes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being surrounded by influential people in this VIP environment, the young royal stole our hearts as he acted like a down-to-earth normal child who seemed more interested in the game and the pizza than the politicians who surrounded him.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince seemed to enjoy the pizza at this match, but in fact, it wasn't actually his favourite meal. Prince George's favourite dish is actually spaghetti carbonara, which is another delicious Italian choice and a very popular dinner choice across the UK.

Chef Aldo Zilli was the person to reveal the future King's favourite meal. The chef brought up this fact while in conversation with Daily Mail's FEMAIL. The chef explained, "[William's] amazing - I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him."