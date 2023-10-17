Kate Middleton jokes about Prince George taking 'full advantage' of this aspect of royal engagements
The Princess of Wales joked that her eldest son, Prince George takes 'full advantage' when it comes to this fun part of an engagement
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Catherine joked that her eldest son, Prince George takes 'full advantage' of this fun child-friendly part of royal engagements.
On Sunday, Kate Middleton looked effortlessly chic at the rugby as she supported England as they faced off Fiji in Marseille at the Rugby World Cup. The Princess's looked chic in one of the best blazers we've seen this season which is right in line with the autumn/ winter trends of 2023. Just the day before the Princess attended the rugby, Prince George was Prince William's ultimate mini-me as he made an adorable appearance at rugby with his dad.
While chatting with World Rugby chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont, the Princess chatted about her eldest son's appearance at the rugby the day before. The Princess joked as she revealed the aspect of the engagement that he son seemed to be particularly fond of.
The Princess of Wales chatting to officials before this afternoon’s match in Marseille.Catherine commented how much George enjoyed yesterday’s match and Sir Bill Beaumont laughs about how George tucked into the pizza😂 pic.twitter.com/mDO0JeUtOMOctober 15, 2023
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £15.05 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
In a chat that was caught by the cameras, Sir Beaumont and the Princess of Wales were in conversation about her son. "I love that he took full advantage," Kate was heard saying. "He tucked into the pizza alright," Sir Beaumont joked. Catherine then laughed and said, "Yes, I know, I did hear that."
The young Prince's love of pizza has been well-established over the years and in July 2023, the young royal was snapped eating a pepperoni pizza while in the VIP box during the Cricket Ashes.
Despite being surrounded by influential people in this VIP environment, the young royal stole our hearts as he acted like a down-to-earth normal child who seemed more interested in the game and the pizza than the politicians who surrounded him.
The Prince seemed to enjoy the pizza at this match, but in fact, it wasn't actually his favourite meal. Prince George's favourite dish is actually spaghetti carbonara, which is another delicious Italian choice and a very popular dinner choice across the UK.
Chef Aldo Zilli was the person to reveal the future King's favourite meal. The chef brought up this fact while in conversation with Daily Mail's FEMAIL. The chef explained, "[William's] amazing - I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
The ultimate guide to San Francisco: Where to eat, sleep, and play in the Golden City
woman&home's Kira Agass reveals her complete guide to San Francisco - it'll leave you spellbound
By Kira Agass Published
-
What happens when you stop drinking alcohol for a month?
Wondering what happens when you stop drinking alcohol for a month? Doctors, biochemists and sober coaches reveal the results you can expect in four weeks
By Samantha Priestley Published
-
Prince George is Prince William's ultimate mini-me as he makes an adorable appearance at rugby with his dad
Prince George was the spitting image of his dad as the pair cheered on Wales in the Rugby World Cup
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We’re totally on board with the valuable life lesson Kate Middleton’s teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
There's a valuable life lesson Kate's teaching her children from a young age and it's something she discovered fully during her university years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George's favourite dish has been revealed - and it's a bit of a messy choice from the royal!
Prince George's favourite dish has been revealed, and it's a classic meal loved by the British public
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince George was very nearly given a completely different name that Kate had her 'heart set on'
Prince George's name was nearly something completely different...
By Laura Harman Published
-
The unlikely family member who helped pick Prince George's name for Kate and William
Prince George's name was one of many options
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Prince William could be ‘kicking himself’ over schedule ‘clash’ after Kate made ‘right decision’
According to a royal expert Prince William could be ‘kicking himself’ as he will be missing out on one important moment to be there for another
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate’s parenting routine could need an epic overhaul very soon
Prince William and Kate's parenting routine might have to be adjusted in a few years' time once Prince George reaches a huge milestone
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
George, Charlotte and Louis's 'intense' school schedule might surprise you - but Lambrook is the 'perfect choice' for the Wales family
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend Lambrook School in Berkshire
By Madeline Merinuk Published