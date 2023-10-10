Prince George's favourite dish has been revealed - and it's a bit of a messy choice from the royal!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George's favourite dish has been revealed by a chef who has promised to make the meal for the youngster any time!

Chef Aldo Zilli has revealed Prince George's favourite meal is spaghetti carbonara! The chef brought up this fact while in conversation with Daily Mail's FEMAIL. The chef explained, "[William's] amazing - I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him."

Although spaghetti carbonara is a universally loved meal, this is actually a dish that could cause some problems for the Royals. There are many common foods the Royal Family are banned from eating, and garlic is a key ingredient that is frequently banned from menus in Buckingham Palace and other royal residences. This is because garlic can cause bad breath and as a royal, this is a big no-no, particularly when you're hosting a dinner or attending an engagement that requires you to talk to a lot of people.

In addition, spaghetti is a tricky food to eat neatly and the chances of splattering yourself with sauce are very high if you're not prepared to take your time carefully and elegantly eating each mouthful - which is quite a tall order for a child! So perhaps it's best that the Prince continues to enjoy this meal from the comfort of his own home where he can be as messy as he pleases!

Aldo added that he was a 'big fan of the Royal Family' and described Prince William as an 'absolute gent'. He also added that he'd be happy to make the future King a carbonara anytime he liked. "'If George has my carbonara, he will never have another one, so I need to go and make it, let's get the ball rolling, send me to the palace to cook!" he said.

Kate Middleton once revealed Princess Charlotte's favourite snack is olives. The Princess of Wales revealed this unusual snack during a royal engagement in 2021 when she visited Lavender Primary School in Enfield to mark mental health awareness week. At the time, Royal correspondent Rebecca English (who was at the event) tweeted, "The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and that she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her."

Of course, olives are an acquired taste for many, so royal fans were rather impressed by the youngster's mature palate.

During filming for Mary Berry's Christmas special in 2019, Kate revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, has a penchant for a certain bright purple vegetable that can cause vivid stains. The Princess said in passing at the time, "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot - a massive favourite - Louis absolutely loves beetroots." Like his sister, this is somewhat of an acquired taste as many are put off by this root vegetable's earthy flavour.