Prince George is Prince William's ultimate mini-me as he makes an adorable appearance at rugby with his dad

Prince George is his dad's twin, as the duo wore matching suits and ties whilst cheering on Wales in the quarter-final leg of the Rugby World Cup - and yes, it's as cute as it sounds.

Taking their place in the stands of Stade de Marseille on October 14, Prince George and his father, Prince William, enjoyed a rugby-centric weekend together, as they cheered on Wales as the team went head-to-head against Argentina.

The father and son duo made an adorable pair as they arrived wearing matching navy suits and blue shirts, complete with red ties, which were likely a subtle nod to the team's colours.

(Image credit: Getty Images: PASCAL GUYOT/AFP )

Throughout the game, the two could be seen watching intently and clapping, with William talking animatedly to his son, before also greeting and chatting to numerous members of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The resemblance between George and his dad was truly uncanny but it's actually not the first time we've seen the two opt for coordinating attire. In fact, it's thought that there's a very heartwarming reason for George matching William's outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images: PASCAL GUYOT/AFP)

This trip to Mairsaille was doubly exciting for the young royal, as not only is he a fan of the sport but the game also marked his first appearance at a live match, outside of the UK.

Naturally, as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Prince of Wales' attendance was a give-in at such a crucial match but clearly, the team have another royal fan in their ranks. In fact, back in February 2022, we saw George step out alongside his parents for the Wales vs England game in the Six Nations. It was here that he was quizzed about his allegiance, per The Independent, prompting him to smile and shrug, before William quipped: "It’s become quite the thing in the house."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then pointed at his wife, Kate, adding: "She is quite into it. I’m trying to stay out of it."

The Princess of Wales is herself, the patron of English rugby, so she too travelled to France to support England, stepping out in a very stylish £65 white blazer. This trip unfortunately meant William and Kate were forced to miss out on a family-focused weekend at home in Berkshire, though the former still managed to spend some quality time with his eldest son after all.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Dan Mullan)

Alas, unlike Kate - who saw England cinch the win and progress to the semi-finals - the event didn't end in jubilation for William and George, as Wales were knocked out of the competition. However, it will likely be a game the young royal will never forget and no doubt, the first of many sporting events he'll attend, overseas.