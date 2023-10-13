Kate Middleton and Prince William set to miss sweet family celebration as duty calls in France
Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss a family celebration this weekend as the royal couple have to head to France
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss a family celebration in the UK this weekend as the Prince and Princess of Wales have been called to France to fulfil their royal duties.
It has just been announced by Kensington Palace that Princess Catherine and Prince William will be heading to France this weekend to watch some Rugby World Cup matches.
It has been confirmed that William, the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and the Prince of Wales will watch the Wales and Argentina quarter-final match at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday, October 14. The Princess will also be in France to watch the England versus Fiji quarter-final game on Sunday, October 15, also at the Stade de Marseille, in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
While this is exciting for the royal couple who are confirmed rugby fans, this will be somewhat of a conflict with their family schedule. This weekend was set to be Prince William and Kate Middleton's family-focused weekend which was a double celebration as Pippa Middleton's son is set to celebrate his fifth birthday this weekend. It was thought that as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are on their half-term holiday, they would be involved in these celebrations and get to spend some quality time with their parents and extended family this weekend.
It is unclear if Prince George or Princess Charlotte will be invited to the Rugby World Cup this weekend, but as Prince Louis is only five, and still rather young to attend large-scale events it's unlikely that he will be invited if the couple considered inviting any of their children. Many outlets and royal correspondents have predicted that the royal children will not be in attendance at this engagement and instead, they will be at home with the rest of the Middleton family in Berkshire.
The announcement that William will be in attendance at this rugby event has been controversial as many pointed out that he decided to not make an appearance at the Lionesses final in the Football World Cup back in August.
As Prince William is the President of the Football Association, his decision to skip the event ruffled a lot of feathers at the time and Prince William was labelled 'sexist' as it was considered to be a slight to women's football, and it was pointed out that he frequently attended important games in order to support the male version of the sport.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
35 surprising and interesting facts about Catherine, Princess of Wales that you might not know
The world met her as Kate Middleton, Prince William's university sweetheart. Here are 35 fascinating facts about the now Princess of Wales and future Queen.
By Jack Slater Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s coral dress with fun fluted sleeves makes a case for bold pastels for autumn and she’s got us convinced to try it out!
Duchess Sophie's coral dress has reminded us how spring/summer tones can be magical all year round and make a real statement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
35 surprising and interesting facts about Catherine, Princess of Wales that you might not know
The world met her as Kate Middleton, Prince William's university sweetheart. Here are 35 fascinating facts about the now Princess of Wales and future Queen.
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William's 'beef' with unlikely celeb revealed in hilarious jibe
This Prince William and Greg James 'beef' on Radio 1 left listeners in hysterics, as the royal declared who the DJs of 'the future' are.
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The special picture of Prince Harry, William and Kate that King Charles and Camilla have on display at their home
Eagle-eyed fans might have spotted a special picture of Prince Harry, William and Kate taken on an iconic day for the Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate always make up quickly when they argue - but the reason behind this is bittersweet
A royal expert has revealed why Prince William and Kate always make up quickly after they get 'really, really cross with each other'
By Laura Harman Published
-
We can't get enough of Kate Middleton's Zara blazer, Veja trainers and £25 earrings combo that we want to copy ASAP
Kate Middleton's Zara blazer in a rich cobalt blue perfectly paired with her relaxed t-shirt and jeans ensemble at a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
The Royal Family’s ‘number one relationship rule’ that Princess Eugenie, Prince William have ‘embraced’ with open arms
The Royal Family's 'number one rule' for romance came after 'radical' change in recent years, according to an expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William just made a very naughty joke about his favourite emoji - but Kate's doesn't surprise us!
Prince William just made a very naughty joke and we're loving the Prince of Wales's cheeky sense of humour!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's ultra autumnal Berghaus boots are a bargain right now
Love Kate Middleton's autumnal Berhaus boots? You'll be pleased to hear they're on sale
By Madeline Merinuk Published