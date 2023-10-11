Prince William and Kate Middleton's family-focused weekend is set to be a double celebration
Prince William and Kate Middleton's family-focused weekend will be a great cause for celebration - particularly for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
The Wales children are set for an exciting treat this weekend as their primary school, Lambrook School is set to begin half term on Friday 13th October. This will be a fun-filled two-week break for the children who aren't set to head back to school for two weeks, returning on Monday 30th October.
The Prince and Princess of Wales typically take their children's half-term period off work to spend time at Adelaide Cottage with their three children. This means that the family of five will have some quality time together for the next couple of weeks.
However, the half term isn't the only cause of celebration for the Royal Family. There is a birthday celebration coming up in the family, which will be particularly exciting for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who will most likely be invited to this youngster's celebrations.
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have three children together, and their eldest child, Arthur, is celebrating his birthday on Sunday. Arthur Michael William Matthews was born on October 15th 2018 at St Mary's Hospital in London, meaning he will be turning five this weekend.
Pippa and her husband previously lived in London but relocated last year to Kintbury, West Berkshire. They are now just a 40-minute drive from Kate and William's home in Windsor, and not too far from their parents in Bucklebury. This close proximity suggests that if Pippa and James are planning on throwing their son a party, their close relatives should easily be able to attend.
Although Prince Louis and his cousin Arthur were both born in 2018 - and after this weekend will be the same age - the pair are not in the same school year.
Pippa and James also have two daughters, their oldest daughter is three-year-old Grace Elizabeth Jane, who was born on March 15th 2021. Their youngest child is one-year-old Rose Louise Victoria, who was born in June 2022.
As Kate began having children many years before Pippa, there isn't too much of an overlap between the ages of her children, and Pippa's children. Despite this, their close familial ties and their proximity to each other are a good suggestion that the royal children will grow up to be close with their maternal cousins.
