Prince William labelled 'sexist' for Women's World Cup commotion, 'deplorable decision'
Prince William was labelled a 'sexist' as the Prince of Wales is criticized for not making an appearance at the Women's World Cup
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William was labelled a 'sexist' following his decision not to attend the Women's World Cup final at the weekend.
- The Women's World Cup final took place this weekend at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
- The Prince of Wales, the Football Association's President, shocked fans by not attending this final game.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton has a savvy trick to avoid upstaging the bride at weddings.
Last week, Prince William confirmed he wouldn't be making a major overseas trip as it was announced that he would not be travelling to Australia to support the England football team in the Women's World Cup final against Spain. This was particularly disappointing for the Lionesses and England supporters as members from the Spanish Royal Family were in attendance.
In support of the Lionesses, the Prince released a video wishing the Lionesses well, as he sat on a bench in a garden with his daughter, Princess Charlotte.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
This video has since received a great deal of flak as Prince William was labelled a 'sexist' for not attending this important game.
"This video by Prince William and his daughter is unbelievably disappointing. Not just because as president of the FA that he didn’t go to watch the game - if it had been the men’s World Cup I cannot imagine he would have missed it." said author and journalist, Poorna Bell on Instagram.
Political and women's rights activist, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu added, "What a sexist stance to take not to support the #Lionesses at #WorldCup2023 in person as President of FA & another failure by Prince William to lead by example. We know Men’s football is treated differently & deferentially. What a joke of a President! Deplorable decision."
Former Countdown star, Carol Vorderman, also criticized the Prince and used statistics to show much the Royal Family is costing the taxpayer. "Prince William, President of the FA, isn't travelling to support the Lionesses in the World Cup Final. Queen Letizia of Spain is going with her 16 yr old daughter. NOTE British Royal Family is the MOST EXPENSIVE in Europe (2021) Spain the cheapest. ALSO NOTE British Royal Family to get a 45% untaxed pay rise in 2025 from £86m to £125m. For what exactly?" said Carol.
Prince William, President of the FA, isn't travelling to support the Lionesses in the World Cup Final.Queen Letizia of Spain is going with her 16 yr old daughter. NOTE British Royal Family is the MOST EXPENSIVE in Europe ⏬️ (2021)Spain the cheapest.ALSO NOTE British… pic.twitter.com/zULG7b8DjhAugust 20, 2023
Additionally, the Prince received criticism for choosing to include his only daughter in his video, and not either of his sons.
"But by only posing with his daughter - what exactly is the message he is sending to other boys and men, and his own boys?" asked Poorna Bell. "The gender gap in sports begins at a young age - and it fixes the idea that EVERYONE should be interested in men’s sport as the default and predominantly women and girls should be interested in women’s sport."
Others accused the Prince of using his daughter as a 'shield'. "Using Princess Charlotte, as PR shield to deflect from backlash of deplorable decision not to support #Lionesses in person as FA President, is stereotypically sexist & patriarchal. Brings out cute young daughter instead Prince William seriously lacks good sense #WorldCupFinal," said Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.
The gender gap for sport begins at a young age and underpins ideas that everyone should take an interest in men’s sport while women’s sport is for girls. Bad enough he didn’t go to watch the match let alone only posing with his daughter - what message does that send to his boys? https://t.co/n7C1Mb92cSAugust 20, 2023
Last year, the Prince of Wales missed the Women's Euro final but posted a similar video with Princess Charlotte cheering on England's Lionesses ahead of the game.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for August 21 - August 27, 2023
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
Kate Middleton has a savvy trick to avoid upstaging the bride at weddings
Having the Princess of Wales at your wedding understandably draws attention
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William confirms he won’t be making major overseas trip months after hinting it could be on his travel list
Prince William has interrupted his holiday to send a special message but he won't be making an exciting overseas trip quite yet
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Catherine surprise a royal fan in the most adorable way – and it appears they have learnt a lesson from the late Queen
The Prince and Princess of Wales prove they are never too busy for a kind gesture
By Jack Slater Published
-
This royal is the most popular public figure in America - and it's not the King or the Princess of Wales!
The most popular public figure in the US is a member of the Royal Family - and honestly, we're a little bit surprised!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William and the Princess of Wales set to deliver public message without King Charles after summer break
Prince William and the Princess of Wales are reportedly going to be delivering a public message within a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William interrupts his family summer holiday to share personal message of support
Prince William interrupted his holiday with Kate and the children in order to lend his support to something rather close to his heart
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why Prince William ‘feels even more strongly’ that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis should embrace ‘unique position’
A royal expert has claimed Prince William 'feels even more strongly' that his children should 'remain close' forever
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to little-known royal residence
Prince William and Kate's summer decision could mean a return to a royal home that some fans might never have known they had
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles paved the way for Prince William as he proved it’s alright to change your mind
King Charles paved the way for the Prince of Wales when he became the first heir to the throne to achieve a huge accolade
By Emma Shacklock Published