Prince William confirms he won’t be making major overseas trip months after hinting it could be on his travel list

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William has confirmed he won’t be making a major overseas trip, months after hinting it could be on his travel list.

The Prince of Wales won’t be visiting Australia on Sunday 20th August to watch England vs Spain at the Women’s World Cup final.

This confirmation came a few months after Prince William hinted that Australia would be somewhere he’d be visiting “very soon”.

This royal news comes as we revealed Queen Elizabeth’s signature make-up trick for timeless glamour that Kate Middleton’s never used.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales are currently enjoying a well-deserved break from royal duties and are expected to spend part of their holiday in Scotland visiting the King and Queen at Balmoral Castle. It’s not known if Prince William, Kate and their three children could also have an international holiday planned before Prince George, Charlotte and Louis go back to school in the autumn. But now Prince William has confirmed that he won’t be making one particular overseas trip - just months after hinting publicly that it could be on his travel list very soon…

As reported by MailOnline, Kensington Palace has announced that the Prince of Wales won’t be attending the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in Australia on 20th August.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Rooke -Pool/Getty Images)

On 16th August Team England’s Lionesses achieved a historic win over Spain, securing their place in the final against host nation Australia. Their 3-1 victory marked the first time that England has reached a world cup final since 1966.

Known as an avid football fan and the FA President, Prince William interrupted his holiday to issue a message of good luck to the Lionesses in their Quarter Final match and so many might’ve thought he’d want to be there to watch their final. Although no reason was apparently given for why the future King won’t be making the trip to Australia, it’s possible that he didn’t want to miss out on so much family time and take such a long flight at relatively short notice.

What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. WAugust 16, 2023 See more

He did, however, once again take to social media to congratulate the Lionesses for their win and praised Australia for their performance and hosting. He declared, “What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W”.

The confirmation that he won’t be going to Australia comes just a few months after Prince William hinted this epic location would be his family’s next big trip abroad. In the lead-up to the coronation in May he reportedly spoke to a royal fan who asked when he’d be coming to Australia.

"Oh very soon! Where in Australia are you from?" the Prince of Wales is then said to have responded and then supposedly went on to reaffirm, "We'll be back soon."

(Image credit: Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage via Getty)

When exactly the Prince and Princess of Wales might visit Australia remains to be seen and the couple haven’t been to the country since 2014. Their last joint official trip abroad was in November last year when they attended the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston.

Since then they’ve stayed UK-based for their royal duties though this might be understandable given how much of a big year it’s already been for the Royal Family with the King and Queen’s coronation. And whilst he might not be attending the final Prince William will likely be watching it at home and cheering the lionesses on.