Queen Elizabeth’s signature make-up trick for timeless glamour that Kate Middleton’s never used

Queen Elizabeth's signature make-up trick is something that the Princess of Wales doesn't seem to be a fan of

Queen Elizabeth's signature make-up trick explained. Seen here are Queen Elizabeth and the Princess of Wales on different occasions
(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo Joe Giddens - by WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Queen Elizabeth’s signature make-up trick for timeless glamour is something that we’ve not seen the Princess of Wales use.

The Princess of Wales’ fashion choices are often showstoppers, but it’s not just Kate’s dresses or her favourite summer shoes that attract people’s attention. Many of Kate’s make-up and skincare products have achieved iconic status amongst royal fans. From her love of rosehip oil to the Clarins Lip Perfector, the future Queen Consort reportedly has a mix of more affordable and high-end products in her collection. Though amongst all of them something seems to be missing that was essential for the late Queen Elizabeth’s signature make-up trick. 

It helped her achieve a sense of timeless glamour throughout her life but it’s something the Princess of Wales has never used publicly herself. Whilst Queen Elizabeth opted for a subtle and fresh make-up look when it came to her base, the late monarch was a fan of a bold lip.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she tours RAF Valley

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Furlong-WPA-Pool/Getty Images)

Her Majesty was regularly pictured throughout her 70-year reign wearing red or dark pinky-red lipstick. These bold shades were so associated with Queen Elizabeth that British make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury even named her “rosy crown-jewel pink” Matte Revolution lipstick The Queen “in homage to Her Majesty”.

Whether she was watching the Royal Windsor Horse Show near Windsor Castle, undertaking an official visit or even attending a state banquet, these were her shades of choice. There was also potentially a nostalgic element to Queen Elizabeth’s signature make-up trick as red in particular was a hugely popular lipstick shade choice for Hollywood icons in the 1950s. 

Queen Elizabeth wearing bright lipstick on three different occasions

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Christopher Furlong-WPA-Pool/Getty Images//Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 3:Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Marilyn Monroe - whom Queen Elizabeth met in 1956 - was famously often seen in red lipstick, as was Elizabeth Taylor. The Queen was crowned in 1953 and it’s claimed she had a custom lipstick colour made for her big day that was “deep, ruby red with soft undertones” to match with her Robes of State, as per The Express.

However, whilst her choice to wear bold lipsticks that bring to mind glamorous screen stars and vintage glamour created a timeless quality to her make-up, it’s not something the Princess of Wales has done. From the early years of her relationship with Prince William to now it seems that red or deep pink shades aren’t really her cup of tea, if pictures taken throughout this time are anything to go by.

The Princess of Wales wearing neutral lipstick on three different occasions

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 3:Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

She’s consistently only been pictured wearing nude, subtle pink or lip glosses, even from as far back as 2006. Since Queen Elizabeth enjoyed wearing brighter shades it looks like it wouldn’t have been against royal protocol so perhaps the Princess of Wales simply prefers to keep her lips neutral. Instead, Kate prefers to make more of a statement with her eye make-up and is said to have done her own make-up for her wedding day, including her eyeliner.

For Prince William and Kate’s wedding, the senior royal reportedly wore Bobbi Brown’s Sandwash Pink lipstick. Although it wasn’t a vibrant shade like Queen Elizabeth used to wear, it was a very versatile and wearable option that looked absolutely stunning and very *her*.

The Queen Matte Revolution Lipstick
The Queen Matte Revolution Lipstick

RRP: £27 ($34) | This stunning deep pink lipstick was named in homage to Queen Elizabeth and was inspired by her. It has a buildable formula and features 3D glowing pigments and a blend of oils.

Sandwash Pink lipstick
Sandwash Pink Bobbi Brown Lipstick

RRP: £29 ($36) | This fabulous semi-matte lipstick is a beige-pink tone that's super versatile and can be paired with any make-up look. 

Natural Lip Perfector
Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer

RRP: £ ($) |This soft pink shade is understood to be the exact hue the Princess of Wales was once seen wearing at Wimbledon. It's a pretty choice that's perfect for every day wear. 

Topics
Queen Elizabeth Ii Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸