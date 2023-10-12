Kate Middleton just revealed her go-to dinners for when she's cooking and now we want an invite to Adelaide Cottage

The Prince and Princess of Wales just shared a glimpse into their dinner-time routine and we're drooling over Kate's speciality dish...

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a pin-stripe blazer, with her hair blowing in the wind visits the Grange Pavilion to meet with members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 3, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Have you ever wondered who whips up the family dinner in the Wales household? Well, according to the Prince and Princess themselves, it's a team effort but when it comes to this particular dish, it's all Kate.

After previously revealing that Kate is the better cook in the relationship (though William claims he can make a mean breakfast), the couple's dinnertime rotation once again became the topic of conversation during their latest outing.

Appearing on BBC Radio 1 on October 11, alongside hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope, the pair were asked what they'd be having for dinner when they returned home to Adelaide Cottage, sparking a debate between them.

Kate Middleton's dinners

(Image credit: Getty Images)
"Are you cooking?" Kate quizzed her husband, who replied, "No, I think it will probably be a curry, won’t it tonight?"

His assumption prompted Kate to joke, "So you’re looking to me?", to which William quipped that it would really all depend on what time they got home. 

That's when Kate slip what was likely on the menu, detailing two of her signature dishes to cook, "Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that."

Kate Middleton's dinners

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The conversation then turned to their spice tolerance, with Jordan North asking whether the couple preferred their curries spicy or mild.

"I can’t do too much spice," William admitted, "I start sweating. It’s not attractive."

Kate, on the other hand, revealed that she loves a spicy curry, so she has to accommodate for both, explaining, "I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end."

William then joked that Kate has to add the spice 'gently, because "Otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”

Prince William and Kate Middleton prepare soup as they visit Savannah House, a residential facility run by charity Extern, in County Meath, north of Dublin on March 4, 2020

(Image credit: Getty Images: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

As mentioned, this is not the first time the couple have gotten candid about their cooking skills. Prince William has previously shared his signature breakfast, with Kate also sharing the bargain brekkie - of cereal and apples - her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, prefer.

Prince William is also known to have ditched the Queen's clever food hack when he publically declared his love of roast potatoes and steak. The late Queen Elizabeth, as per The Telegraph, was reportedly very savvy about avoiding the question of her favourite dishes, as she feared she'd never be served anything else if she revealed it. 

