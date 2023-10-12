Kate Middleton just revealed her go-to dinners for when she's cooking and now we want an invite to Adelaide Cottage

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Have you ever wondered who whips up the family dinner in the Wales household? Well, according to the Prince and Princess themselves, it's a team effort but when it comes to this particular dish, it's all Kate.

After previously revealing that Kate is the better cook in the relationship (though William claims he can make a mean breakfast), the couple's dinnertime rotation once again became the topic of conversation during their latest outing.

Appearing on BBC Radio 1 on October 11, alongside hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope, the pair were asked what they'd be having for dinner when they returned home to Adelaide Cottage, sparking a debate between them.

"Are you cooking?" Kate quizzed her husband, who replied, "No, I think it will probably be a curry, won’t it tonight?"

His assumption prompted Kate to joke, "So you’re looking to me?", to which William quipped that it would really all depend on what time they got home.

That's when Kate slip what was likely on the menu, detailing two of her signature dishes to cook, "Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that."

The conversation then turned to their spice tolerance, with Jordan North asking whether the couple preferred their curries spicy or mild.

"I can’t do too much spice," William admitted, "I start sweating. It’s not attractive."

Kate, on the other hand, revealed that she loves a spicy curry, so she has to accommodate for both, explaining, "I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end."

William then joked that Kate has to add the spice 'gently, because "Otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”

As mentioned, this is not the first time the couple have gotten candid about their cooking skills. Prince William has previously shared his signature breakfast, with Kate also sharing the bargain brekkie - of cereal and apples - her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, prefer.

Prince William is also known to have ditched the Queen's clever food hack when he publically declared his love of roast potatoes and steak. The late Queen Elizabeth, as per The Telegraph, was reportedly very savvy about avoiding the question of her favourite dishes, as she feared she'd never be served anything else if she revealed it.