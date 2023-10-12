Kate Middleton just revealed her go-to dinners for when she's cooking and now we want an invite to Adelaide Cottage
The Prince and Princess of Wales just shared a glimpse into their dinner-time routine and we're drooling over Kate's speciality dish...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Have you ever wondered who whips up the family dinner in the Wales household? Well, according to the Prince and Princess themselves, it's a team effort but when it comes to this particular dish, it's all Kate.
After previously revealing that Kate is the better cook in the relationship (though William claims he can make a mean breakfast), the couple's dinnertime rotation once again became the topic of conversation during their latest outing.
Appearing on BBC Radio 1 on October 11, alongside hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope, the pair were asked what they'd be having for dinner when they returned home to Adelaide Cottage, sparking a debate between them.
The Making of a Royal Romance by Katie Nicholl | £8.88 at Amazon
Published in 2011, this provides a fascinating insight into the lives of Prince William and Kate. It reflects back on her childhood, her close family and her romance with the future King. The book goes up to the preparations for the couple's fairytale wedding and also focuses on their life in Wales together.
"Are you cooking?" Kate quizzed her husband, who replied, "No, I think it will probably be a curry, won’t it tonight?"
His assumption prompted Kate to joke, "So you’re looking to me?", to which William quipped that it would really all depend on what time they got home.
That's when Kate slip what was likely on the menu, detailing two of her signature dishes to cook, "Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that."
The conversation then turned to their spice tolerance, with Jordan North asking whether the couple preferred their curries spicy or mild.
"I can’t do too much spice," William admitted, "I start sweating. It’s not attractive."
Kate, on the other hand, revealed that she loves a spicy curry, so she has to accommodate for both, explaining, "I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end."
William then joked that Kate has to add the spice 'gently, because "Otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”
As mentioned, this is not the first time the couple have gotten candid about their cooking skills. Prince William has previously shared his signature breakfast, with Kate also sharing the bargain brekkie - of cereal and apples - her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, prefer.
Prince William is also known to have ditched the Queen's clever food hack when he publically declared his love of roast potatoes and steak. The late Queen Elizabeth, as per The Telegraph, was reportedly very savvy about avoiding the question of her favourite dishes, as she feared she'd never be served anything else if she revealed it.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
Prince William just made a very naughty joke about his favourite emoji - but Kate's doesn't surprise us!
Prince William just made a very naughty joke and we're loving the Prince of Wales's cheeky sense of humour!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites showcased in style as she pairs peacock-patterned shirt dress with go-to luxury jewellery
Queen Camilla's wardrobe favourites all came together to form a magnificent outfit as she showcased how to re-style your go-to pieces
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The chic and classic shoe style both Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia are loving right now
Slingback heels have the royal seal of approval, with both the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia rocking the sleek style...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton have already strayed from Queen Elizabeth’s clever food trick she used to help stop THIS from happening
Queen Elizabeth’s clever food trick makes total sense but it seems this ship might have already sailed for the Prince and Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's cosy oatmeal knitted co-ord and pearl earrings is the latest royal look to top our autumn/winter wishlist
Kate Middleton's oatmeal knitted co-ord was a departure from her bold suits and she paired the cosy outfit with a pair of stunning earrings
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's £25 star earrings are so incredibly meaningful - and we love the mustard blazer she paired them with
The Princess of Wales' star earrings are so meaningful and they were a beautiful choice as she marked World Mental Health Day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sad question that gives Kate 'mum guilt'
As both the Princess of Wales and a mother-of-three, Kate Middleton is all too familiar with that sinking feeling known as 'mum guilt'
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton's new decision that's allowing her to 'spread her wings'
According to an inside source, this is why Kate Middleton has been opting to wear so many power suits recently
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals why Princess Charlotte's adorable singing made her 'very happy'
Princess Charlotte has an easy trick for making her mother's morning and it all revolves around this traditional song...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton’s hobby that King Charles finds ‘less than satisfying’ as he admitted it was ‘impossible’
Kate's hobby is something her royal father-in-law isn't a fan of as he feels it's 'impossible' to achieve a certain result
By Emma Shacklock Published