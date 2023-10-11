Prince William and Kate Middleton have already strayed from Queen Elizabeth’s clever food trick she used to help stop THIS from happening
Queen Elizabeth's clever food trick makes total sense but it seems this ship might have already sailed for the Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton have already strayed away from Queen Elizabeth’s clever food trick to avoid this undesirable situation.
When it comes to the Royal Family’s food there are plenty of reported habits and rules, from the bizarre way Queen Elizabeth used to eat bananas to the common foods the royals are banned from eating. These are so often fascinating - not to mention surprising - but it seems Prince William and the Princess of Wales have already strayed from Queen Elizabeth’s clever food trick.
According to The Telegraph, during her 70-year reign Her Majesty was known for liking “fish and poultry” generally. And whilst she likely had a “favourite meal” she apparently never divulged it for a very good reason.
Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth | £20 at Amazon
This Sunday Times bestseller offers insights into the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. Reflecting upon her childhood to her later years, Gyles Brandreth met the late monarch multiple times throughout her reign, making this account all the more personal.
It was previously claimed that a member of Queen Elizabeth’s staff told the publication’s Gordon Rayner, “If she said she had a favourite meal, she would never get served anything else.”
This makes complete sense as who wouldn’t want to serve the monarch her favourite dish when hosting her for any state event or occasion. This could easily become a little monotonous and her supposed decision would’ve helped ensure that she still ate a real variety of meals instead and didn't have a chance to get bored of her favourite dish.
However, the future King and Queen Consort have been quite open about their likes and dislikes when it comes to specific cuisines or ingredients and over the years reports have emerged regarding their favourite foods.
One of Prince William’s most-loved meals is said to be a British classic, according to Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, who previously claimed that Kate enjoyed making this.
“In the evenings she indulges her hobby of cooking William’s favourite supper, roast chicken,” she alleged in 2012, whilst the Prince of Wales apparently reiterated this personally in 2017.
As reported by People, Prince William explained before judging a charity cook-off event, “ I do like cooking, but I’m not very good. I like a roast. So a bit of roast chicken or a steak. I like it medium rare. I like it quite alive.”
His candidness when it comes to his favourite foods is something that could be seen to break with Queen Elizabeth’s clever food rule.
Perhaps when Prince William becomes monarch and attends even more important occasions and events than he does now, he be served a lot more roast chicken or steaks than he really wants. Kate has been relatively open about what she likes to eat and could also find herself enjoying it more often too.
Earlier this year at an engagement she declared that she loved eating kidneys and her refreshing heatwave salad go-to has garnered attention. The Princess of Wales is also said to have a sweet tooth and chef Rody Warot who used to work at a restaurant in Berkshire visited by Kate disclosed that Sticky Toffee Pudding holds a special place in her heart.
“And for the [dessert], her favorite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy,” he previously claimed to People.
With this and so many other reports of preferred foods out there for the Prince and Princess of Wales who knows if they could find their favourites cropping up more and more especially in the future when they become King and Queen.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
