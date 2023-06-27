The style tip Princess Kate and Zara Tindall have both taken from the Queen Mother

Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall have both taken one key style tip from the late Queen Mother and we can't get enough of it.

Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall have both taken one fashion tip from the late Queen Mother after she wore metallic accessories to Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's wedding.

Kate and Zara have both sported similar looks in recent years, proving it's the trend that never dates.

The Queen Mother wore a pair of silver heels with a matching silver bag to the wedding of Prince Edward and Sophie back in 1999 - and it's a fashion statement that royals are still using today.

Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall are arguably some of the most fashionable royals of our time and both ladies have been sporting some incredible looks lately. From Kate Middleton's white Wimbledon look to Zara Tindall's cream lace Ascot dress, the two royals are the fashion envy of many.

Both women have used the Queen Mother's silver accessory tip, with Zara recently wearing a pair of stunning silver stilettos to Royal Ascot.

Zara teamed her silver heels with a dramatic royal blue satin dress by Laura Green. Zara's Ascot frock, which is a longer-sleeved version of the Laura Green Genevieve dress, featured a plunging neckline, an A-line skirt, and a delicate plaited waist belt.

The blue dress looked amazing with her silver heels and clutch bag, and she added a further pop of color with a green headpiece.

The Princess of Wales is another royal who has jumped on the silver accessories trend, just like the Queen Mother.

Kate wore a pair of silver heels almost identical to Zara's when she attended Ascot back in 2019. And just like Zara and the Queen Mother, Kate also teamed her shoes with a matching metallic silver clutch bag.

She teamed her silver accessories with a gorgeous pale blue lace dress featuring a pussy bow tie-neck and a matching blue hat - the perfect color to compliment silver.

The Princess of Wales wore silver heels again more recently, this time wearing fairytale-like sparkly ones from Gianvito Rossi for an event in the USA last December.

Kate teamed her shoes with an off-the-shoulder green dress complete with slit at the back, making sure her statement shoes were on show.

She tied the shoes in perfectly with her jewelry too, with an emerald green and clear diamond necklace and earrings with a hint of sparkle.