Zara Tindall is the picture of elegance in royal blue puff-sleeve dress and stunning silver heels at Ascot 2023

(Image credit: Getty)
Zara Tindall put on a stunning sartorial display in a blue Laura Green dress with puff sleeves as she attended day two of Ascot 2023.

Royal Ascot is a major event in the Royal Family’s annual calendar and Zara Tindall's day two look did not disappoint, as the daughter of Princess Anne looked stunning in a dramatic royal blue satin dress by UK brand Laura Green.

Zara's Ascot frock, which is a longer-sleeved version of the Laura Green Genevieve dress, featured a plunging neckline, an A-line skirt, and a delicate plaited waist belt. 

Zara Tindall

(Image credit: Getty)
Zara teamed the blue dress with statement silver heels and a matching metallic clutch, and gave another pop of color with a stunning green headpiece, making for a seriously dramatic look.

The Olympic medal-winning equestrian attended the races with her husband Mike Tindall, who looked smart in a grey suit and black top hat. The pair were spotted laughing and joking as they enjoyed a horse and carriage ride together.

Zara Tindall

(Image credit: Getty)

Adding to her elegant look, Zara chose to wear her blonde hair up in a chic low bun, showing off the plunging neckline of the dress and letting her headpiece do the talking.

Zara's day two Ascot look was very different from her day one look, which saw the royal wear a pistachio green dress - the Cecilia Linen Midi Dress design by Leo Lin, in the ‘Orient Print in Evergreen’ colorway. 

Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

The soft tones of the dress looked stunning with the structured shirt dress design, with its smart collar, fitted bodice, and voluminous bishop sleeves with cuffs.

Robyn Morris

Robyn is a celebrity and entertainment journalist and editor with over eight years experience in the industry. As well as contributing regular to woman&home, she also often writes for Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly and The Sun.

