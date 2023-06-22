Zara Tindall is the picture of elegance in royal blue puff-sleeve dress and stunning silver heels at Ascot 2023
Zara Tindall made a statement in a dramatic blue dress for day two of Ascot
Zara Tindall put on a stunning sartorial display in a blue Laura Green dress with puff sleeves as she attended day two of Ascot 2023.
- Zara Tindall stepped out on day two of Royal Ascot on June 21 wearing a stunning blue dress teamed with silver heels.
- She paired the elegant look with a green fascinator hat and we're totally obsessed.
- This royal news comes as we're obsessed with Carole Middleton's thick 80s bangs in this old photo of her as a new mom with newborn Princess Catherine.
From Princess Anne's circular collar and button-down dress to Duchess Sophie's white shirt dress and Princess Beatrice’s Ascot look with floral detailing, the Royal Family's 2023 Ascot looks have been giving us life.
Royal Ascot is a major event in the Royal Family’s annual calendar and Zara Tindall's day two look did not disappoint, as the daughter of Princess Anne looked stunning in a dramatic royal blue satin dress by UK brand Laura Green.
Zara's Ascot frock, which is a longer-sleeved version of the Laura Green Genevieve dress, featured a plunging neckline, an A-line skirt, and a delicate plaited waist belt.
Genevieve Dress, $2231 (£1750) | Laura Green
For a timeless, elegant look, get Zara Tindall's style with this navy satin cotton dress with a back zip fastening, lined bodice, and handy pockets.
Myla Navy Midi Dress, $189.98 (£149) | The Pretty Dress Company
For a more affordable version of Zara's ascot look, this is the perfect option. This dress is fully lined and complete with a V-neck, fitted bodice, and a full skirt with pockets.
Zara teamed the blue dress with statement silver heels and a matching metallic clutch, and gave another pop of color with a stunning green headpiece, making for a seriously dramatic look.
The Olympic medal-winning equestrian attended the races with her husband Mike Tindall, who looked smart in a grey suit and black top hat. The pair were spotted laughing and joking as they enjoyed a horse and carriage ride together.
Adding to her elegant look, Zara chose to wear her blonde hair up in a chic low bun, showing off the plunging neckline of the dress and letting her headpiece do the talking.
Zara's day two Ascot look was very different from her day one look, which saw the royal wear a pistachio green dress - the Cecilia Linen Midi Dress design by Leo Lin, in the ‘Orient Print in Evergreen’ colorway.
The soft tones of the dress looked stunning with the structured shirt dress design, with its smart collar, fitted bodice, and voluminous bishop sleeves with cuffs.
Robyn is a celebrity and entertainment journalist and editor with over eight years experience in the industry. As well as contributing regular to woman&home, she also often writes for Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly and The Sun.
-
-
