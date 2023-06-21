We're obsessed with Princess Anne's Royal Ascot look as she proves circular collars and button-down dresses are back in style

Princess Anne just made a stunning sartorial display at Wednesday's installation of the Royal Ascot races, proving that circular collars and brooches will always remain in vogue.

Although Princess Anne has never exactly been the catalyst for royal fashion inspiration, the committed royal certainly has displayed some looks over the years that we can't get out of our heads.

The Princess' most recent impressive look was debuted on Wednesday during the Royal Ascot, where many royals convened to celebrate the annual horse races and gather for a day of festivities. Although she did not enter with King Charles and Queen Camilla in the royal procession, her lowkey entrance still made waves because of her outfit alone.

One of her previous looks from this week also garnered some attention from royal fans: her two-toned teal dress definitely stole the show, complete with a wide brimmed hat and some extravagant jewels, including a rooster brooch.

For Wednesday's Royal Ascot races, however, the Princess continued her trend of wearing blue, but this time, added a bit more of a summery vibe to her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the sunny day's events, the Princess started the look off with another wide brimmed blue hat complete with an accessorized sash that was a lighter hue of blue. Then, she donned a dress of the same color of her hat's sash, which featured a retro circular collar, buttons going down the bodice, and some timeless pleats at the skirt for an added vintage flair.

On the top, the Princess also sported a white tweed jacket, complete with a series of brooches and pins to accompany the blue tones in her outfit. For jewelry, she wore an elegant string of pearls around her neck, as well as some simple drop earrings to match with her pearls.

And, as expected, she wore a pair of comfortable, tan vintage kitten heels, complete with a bow on the ends for a small touch of glamour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess, 72, also appeared for the high society event with her daughter Zara Tindall, who wore a stunning navy blue gown, complete with an eccentric emerald green hat and metallic silver heels - a far but beloved cry from Anne's more traditional wardrobe.

In this year's racing pamphlet, King Charles and Queen Camilla took the time to honor the late Queen Elizabeth, mother of Princess Anne. "The Royal Meeting always played a central role in Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth's calendar," the note stated, "and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest."