The eyeshadow hack Queen Camilla uses to look more 'youthful' with a 'lifted appearance'

Queen Camilla's eyeshadow hack has been revealed by a makeup artist who has explained how the Queen consort relies on this look to look more youthful.

The Queen consort has a number of makeup artists who ensure that she looks fantastic at every engagement.

These artists also rely on some fantastic hacks that ensure the Queen looks young and fresh at every event.

Queen Camilla's eyeshadow hack has been revealed, and it might just be one of the best makeup tips for older women. A make-up artist has revealed that Her Majesty relies on some of the best cream eyeshadows to add a white highlight to her inner eyes which creates a youthful glow and a lifted look.

"Using white eyeshadow or highlighter on the inner corners of eyes is a classic makeup technique that can brighten and enhance the eyes and is an approach used by many royals including Queen Camilla to create a refreshed and illuminated look," said Sarah Amelia Fogg, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Founder of Brows by Sarah.

Sarah further explained, "Queen Camilla tends to opt for an elegant 'less is more look' and the shimmery white shadow is a key element to this appearance. Applying a touch of white / light, shimmery eyeshadow or highlighter to the tear duct area can elongate the eyes and can also make them look more open and awake which contributes to a more youthful and lifted appearance."

The beauty expert and makeup artist explained that the hack can be applied to any look. "This technique can be used for various makeup styles including full glam looks or even on your barefaced days to add a touch of radiance to the overall look. While makeup styles can evolve over time, incorporating this technique is a timeless way to enhance the eye’s natural beauty," she said.

The expert then explained how to achieve this eyeshadow look."I would recommend using a liquid highlighter as it has a thicker consistency than a powder, so is sure to last longer and shine brighter. The consistency also makes it easy to blend which will allow you to create seamless eyeshadow looks. Perfect for any look, highlighter eyes will add a fresh-faced dewy look to any makeup aesthetic," she said.

Sarah then gave a little insider tip as she suggested that applying concealer underneath the eyeshadow is the perfect way to ensure that the highlighted light powder sticks to the inner eye. "Another top tip is to apply a touch of concealer underneath your highlighter or shimmer eyeshadow as this will help the product to stick for longer," Sarah said.