The eyeshadow hack Queen Camilla uses to look more 'youthful' with a 'lifted appearance'
Queen Camilla's eyeshadow hack for a more youthful and 'lifted' appearance is easy and inexpensive - and we're obsessed with its simplicity
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Camilla's eyeshadow hack has been revealed by a makeup artist who has explained how the Queen consort relies on this look to look more youthful.
- The Queen consort has a number of makeup artists who ensure that she looks fantastic at every engagement.
- These artists also rely on some fantastic hacks that ensure the Queen looks young and fresh at every event.
- In other royal news, Meghan Markle’s ‘off the cuff’ speech in first major public appearance in four months contained this heartfelt apology
Queen Camilla's eyeshadow hack has been revealed, and it might just be one of the best makeup tips for older women. A make-up artist has revealed that Her Majesty relies on some of the best cream eyeshadows to add a white highlight to her inner eyes which creates a youthful glow and a lifted look.
"Using white eyeshadow or highlighter on the inner corners of eyes is a classic makeup technique that can brighten and enhance the eyes and is an approach used by many royals including Queen Camilla to create a refreshed and illuminated look," said Sarah Amelia Fogg, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Founder of Brows by Sarah.
Sarah further explained, "Queen Camilla tends to opt for an elegant 'less is more look' and the shimmery white shadow is a key element to this appearance. Applying a touch of white / light, shimmery eyeshadow or highlighter to the tear duct area can elongate the eyes and can also make them look more open and awake which contributes to a more youthful and lifted appearance."
The beauty expert and makeup artist explained that the hack can be applied to any look. "This technique can be used for various makeup styles including full glam looks or even on your barefaced days to add a touch of radiance to the overall look. While makeup styles can evolve over time, incorporating this technique is a timeless way to enhance the eye’s natural beauty," she said.
The expert then explained how to achieve this eyeshadow look."I would recommend using a liquid highlighter as it has a thicker consistency than a powder, so is sure to last longer and shine brighter. The consistency also makes it easy to blend which will allow you to create seamless eyeshadow looks. Perfect for any look, highlighter eyes will add a fresh-faced dewy look to any makeup aesthetic," she said.
Sarah then gave a little insider tip as she suggested that applying concealer underneath the eyeshadow is the perfect way to ensure that the highlighted light powder sticks to the inner eye. "Another top tip is to apply a touch of concealer underneath your highlighter or shimmer eyeshadow as this will help the product to stick for longer," Sarah said.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Why King Charles might never be called THIS again by Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
King Charles might never be called this sweet name again by his grandchildren after losing one of his prestigious titles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals how she suffered a painful injury while playing with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton had a mishap during playtime with the kids
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Camilla’s role model revealed - and it’s helped her make Charles a better monarch
Queen Camilla has been modelling herself on a very successful royal role model
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response and ‘sense of exclusion’ with Queen Camilla as she took ‘slow-thaw route’
Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response to her sister-in-law in the early years has been revealed by a body language expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s gorgeous teal jacket and skirt combination is a feather in her cap as she takes a leaf out of Princess Anne’s style book
Queen Camilla's teal jacket and skirt is a winning combination and she paired it with a magnificent feathered hat in Scotland
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The bizarre story behind Queen Camilla's unusual stick insect brooch
Queen Camilla's unusual stick insect brooch has a bizarre but sentimental story behind it that's been revealed by a royal jeweller
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla looks 'beautiful' as she rocks signature style and a 'glowing' tan
Queen Camilla's signature style was on full display as the Queen Consort stepped out for an engagement close to her heart
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla's muted tartan dress is the perfect Scottish look - but her feathered hat is dividing fans
Queen Camilla's muted tartan dress was the perfect look as she joined King Charles for an engagement at Balmoral Castle
By Laura Harman Published
-
The magnificent Royal Family holiday homes used by King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales
There are several Royal Family holiday homes and plenty of them have been used already this year as they uphold key traditions
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Heartache for Queen Camilla as 'first love' passes away
It has been announced that Kevin Burke, the man thought to be Queen Camilla's 'first love' has sadly passed at the age of 77
By Laura Harman Published