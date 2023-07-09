Royal fans are ‘exhausted just looking at’ Kate Middleton’s busy schedule as they voice worries that she is working too much

Following a week packed with royal engagements, royal fans have taken to social media to share worries that Kate Middleton is working too much.

Royal fans on social media have shared that they are 'exhausted' by just watching Kate Middleton undertake so many royal engagements recently and have begun to voice worries that she is working too much.

However, this jam-packed week for the Princess will soon be followed by a much deserved break as her children prepare to break up for the school holidays.

Life as a mother-of-three sounds like a hectic experience even without adding the preface of being one of the Royal Family's most senior members. But Kate Middleton appears to take it all in stride.

This week has been a particularly busy one for the Princess. First she attended King Charles' Scottish Coronation, which Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not a part of for one key reason, then she spent time at Wimbledon, stepping out at the games in a stunning mint and white ensemble, and finally she supported Prince William at a charity polo match, opting for a sweet forget-me-not blue midi dress with puffed sleeves and delicate print.

While Kate didn't seem at all flustered or thrown off by the busy schedule and even seemed to be more ‘relaxed and carefree' than usual as she shared a 'passionate' display with Prince William and proved that their relationship has ‘gone from strength to strength’, royal fans and commentators have begun to worry that she is taking on too much.

Fist noted by HELLO! Magazine's Wellness Editor, Kate has traveled across the country in her role as the Princess of Wales this week, with the long journeys and engagements at the end of each likely wearing the Princess out.

Royal fans have also shared their worries about Kate's work schedule, voicing their concerns in the comment sections of the many photos the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales has shared this week.

One royal fan took to social media, sharing, "Good lord you two [Kate and William] are so busy! Gone up to Edinburgh and suddenly you’re back down here again the next day! And doing the polo, how do you find the energy and time to fit all in?"

Another added, "I’m exhausted just looking at how much these two do."

But for all those concerned fans, you can rest assured that the couple will soon be getting some much needed time off as they take time away from their royal duties to spend the summer with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on their school holidays.

This year is the first one where the Wales family will spend the full length of summer at their idyllic Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage. As well as having a stunning and sprawling garden at home to waste away the long sun-filled days in, the family, according to reports in HELLO! Magazine, will take their first trip to Balmoral Castle without Queen Elizabeth II.

The publication reports that King Charles will host the extended family for the first time at the Scottish retreat this year, letting the children of the family bond and play together in the privacy of the royal estate.

Speaking in May 2021, HELLO! reported that William said of his children's relationship with Scotland, "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us [him and Kate] and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."