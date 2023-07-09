Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship has ‘gone from strength to strength’ as the couple share ‘a very deep trust,’ claims body language expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton's appearance at Thursday's charity polo match proved that the couple share ‘a very deep trust' in their relationship that's gone 'from strength to strength' since their marriage in 2011, a body language expert has claimed.

A body language expert has shared how both Prince William and Kate Middleton have helped each other develop as people over the years, explaining that they share 'a very deep trust' and 'very strong connection.'

The expert also claimed that the pair 'have got a very mischievous side to the relationship' and aren't afraid to show it off during their joint engagements.

In other royal news, Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were absent from the King's Scottish Coronation despite being part of the London event.

Thursday's charity polo match has given royal fans and experts alike a lot to talk about. From Kate's sweet excitement as she cheered her husband on from the sidelines of the field to the Princess's sweet forget-me-not blue midi dress, the joint engagement was a resounding success.

There's nothing sweeter to watch than two people in love and Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared to be infatuated with each other during the event. The outing gave a lot of insight into the couple's relationship according to body language expert Darren Stanton, who spoke to The Express about their recent public interactions and what they mean.

After analysing the couple's body language during Thursday's match, Darren believes that William and Kate's relationship has “clearly gone from strength to strength, and they obviously have a very deep trust and deep relationship”.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide)

He added, “The two have got a very mischievous side to the relationship, and again, the fact that they are more than happy to kiss, hold hands and just have fun in public shows the kind of relationship that they have.”

But there is something unusual about the couple's relationship when compared to those of others in the Royal Family and that is their unapologetic approach to PDA.

Darren explained, "We rarely see displays of affection by members of the Royal Family - especially the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles. This proves that William isn’t afraid to display his love and deep rapport for Kate.”

Over the years, according to Darren, Prince William's confidence has grown tenfold with his wife likely being the cause for his current lack of worry over showing loving gestures in public.

During the polo match, Darren noted that William appeared “extremely authentic and genuine.” The expert added that it will be “interesting to continue to see how he [William] further develops as he moves towards the throne.”

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

He further told The Express, “I think Kate has played a large part in his development. When they met the two of them were not that particularly confident people, however, they’ve both developed over the years.

"With respect to Kate, she has played a major part in his development as a person, as a future monarch, and certainly when it comes to his degree of confidence in the world.

"She too has developed greatly over the years, even more so than William. These two are now considered to be the most senior members of the working Royal Family. I definitely believe Kate’s development of confidence has also helped William to feel more at ease."