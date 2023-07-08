Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘couldn’t be more real with each other’ after 'passionate' Polo display

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales recently delighted fans with their appearance at a Polo match. As William played the sport, a very excited Kate let her hair down and cheered her husband on, showing off a more carefree and relaxed side. A body language expert has shared that the pair – who avoided overly affectionate kisses – were actually showing much more solid gestures.

Princess Kate and Prince William showed how they “couldn’t be any closer” at their recent charity polo match engagement

Kate’s unusual choice of clothing for her – a forget-me-not midi dress – revealed that she’s feeling more comfortable in “letting her hair down”, especially when joined by the Prince of Wales

In other royal news, King Charles' “impatient” gesture to Camilla at Scottish Coronation revealed

Kate Middleton supported her husband, Prince William, as he took part in a charity polo match earlier this week.

While her forget-me-not midi blue dress gave royal fashion fans a different look than the Princess of Wales’ usual, some criticized the seemingly aloof affection shown between the two, who opted for arm squeezes over big kisses.

However, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton broke down what the pair actually revealed – and how it shows they’re more united than ever before.

He said, “Kate does seem to be more confident than William with owning the room, and she’s very tactile with him. She was seen touching his arm and his elbow, and William reciprocated that as he didn’t hold back from being affectionate, but respectful with her in public.”

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

“The pair kissed each other's cheeks, with Kate giving William's arm a cheeky squeeze. The way they mirror each other perfectly shows how real their connection is. They couldn’t be any closer together.”

Some social media users drew unfavorable comparisons to the public displays of affection other royals, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Zara and Mike Tindall, are known to do.

However, the body language expert broke down how, sometimes, a less obviously affectionate gesture can convey much more depth and intimacy.

He explained, “Kate’s hands are in the exact same position as William’s, and you can feel how happy they feel from looking at them together. Kate’s smile as William kissed her on the cheek was complete passion from her side. He makes her light up.”

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesK)

“The arm squeeze is also very telling of their relationship. You don’t let just anyone hug you or hold you like that. Hugs like that are from those who know you inside and out.”

Another surprising detail uncovered in Kate’s behavior was how relaxed and open she was.

The Princess of Wales is always so poised, but she couldn’t resist whooping and cheering on William at the match.

About this, Darren explained, “We saw Kate cheer on William with her arms in the air… we don’t really see that behaviour from the royals, she really let go and wanted to support him and be his number one fan - and that showed how authentic and open Kate really is.

It set an example for many and showed how strong they are as a couple.”