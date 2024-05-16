Queen Letizia's raspberry tweed cardigan from Mango makes us think of Chanel
The Spanish Queen sported a Chanel-esque look in a gorgeous tweed number and white summer trousers
Queen Letizia has always been a fan of high-street fashion and her latest Mango piece reminds us of Chanel.
Whenever a royal steps out in a high-street piece, you can bet we'll all be sent rushing to add it to our online cart. From Kate Middleton stepping out in her go-to Zara blazer that she loves so much she has in multiple colours, or it's Duchess Sophie's in her trendy denim shorts, the royals are always on hand to give us some affordable style inspiration.
And Queen Letizia has been doing just that with many of her recent outfits. Just a week after stepping out in a power suit from Victoria Beckham's Mango collection, she's debuted another Mango piece - and the gorgeous tweed cardigan is reminiscent of iconic Chanel styles.
Get Queen Letizia's Raspberry Tweed Look
Queen Letizia's cardigan-jacket hybrid is set to become a wardrobe staple for spring 2024. We love the bold raspberry shade, with this statement jacket adding an air of effortless elegance to any casual outfit.
A perfect option to recreate Queen Letizia's look, this Pimkie jacket has a flattering boxy-fit, spread collar and (functional!) side pockets. Plus, really fitting with the vintage-Chanel feel, you can get the matching co-ord skort.
Stepping out to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day at Auditorio-Palacio de Congresos Príncipe Felipe, Letizia couldn't be missed in the bold raspberry cardigan-jacket hybrid. We love the juxtaposition of the timeless tweed with a modern zip closure and the tastefully frayed hems added a casual and laid-back feel to the whole look.
Leaning into the tweed, Letizia appeared to wear the Mango short tweed dress that matches the jacket perfectly, though she seems to have had the piece altered into a top.
We've seen the royal in her essential summer trousers a few times this spring, but we love the change she's made for this appearance, opting for a pair of flowing, wide-legged pants that have a more relaxed look than her Mango suit trousers.
The white trousers were a light and simple piece to add to the outfit, with their versatile wide-leg silhouette lending themselves to many different occasions and their soft, floating fabric working with, rather than against, the bold tweed top and jacket.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Finishing the look, Letizia proved that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand as she relied on a pair of trusty white trainers to round off the outfit. While she's usually a fan of stilettos, a recent foot injury means she's been relying more and more on flat shoes - though we're not complaining as her go-to flats have given us so much inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobes.
Leaning into the pink, Letizia opted for a rose-gold tinted eyeshadow which brought a bronzed glow to her lids while also tying in the bold colour of her outfit.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Kate Middleton's vibrant skinny jeans and super high wedge heels were her casual yet polished addition to a crisp white polo
A pair of skinny jeans and some chunky wedges was once Kate Middleton's go-to summer uniform
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Bridgerton season 3 part 2: When will the second half drop?
Bridgerton season 3 part 1 has landed after months of anticipation and we can't help wondering how long we'll have to wait for part 2
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia proves style and comfort can go hand-in-hand with white trainers and essential summer trousers
Queen Letizia's white trainers and staple summer trousers are the perfect combination for a look that's as comfortable as it is chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia looks fab in power suit from Victoria Beckham's Mango collection as she ditches stilettos for white trainers
The royal accessorised her formal look with a pair of causal trainers - an unusual choice for the lover of stilettos
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Letizia's ultra bold clashing colours outfit proves burning the fashion rule book is a great idea
Queen Letizia went bold in bright pink and apple red
By Jess Bacon Published
-
Queen Letizia goes head-to-toe candy pink in vibrant leopard print dress and kitten heels of dreams
Queen Letizia of Spain has embraced more than a pop of colour for spring and we’re rushing to replicate her fabulous bright pink look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia's white flares and blunt bob are a winning combination we're ready to embrace for spring
Queen Letizia of Spain has embraced her bob hairstyle and it couldn't have looked more chic with her white flares at an awards ceremony
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain's sultry red knee high boots and striking matching coat is one of her boldest looks to date
Queen Letizia's red boots and coat combination is a seriously bold look we can't help being tempted to recreate this winter
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s winter cape steals the show as she attends a poignant first for her family
Queen Letizia brought the drama for her daughter’s military parade
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia just made an unconventional style choice – and proved why we should be doing it too
Queen Letizia’s sartorial choices prove she’s not afraid of breaking from the norm
By Jack Slater Published