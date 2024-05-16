Queen Letizia's raspberry tweed cardigan from Mango makes us think of Chanel

Queen Letizia has always been a fan of high-street fashion and her latest Mango piece reminds us of Chanel.

Whenever a royal steps out in a high-street piece, you can bet we'll all be sent rushing to add it to our online cart. From Kate Middleton stepping out in her go-to Zara blazer that she loves so much she has in multiple colours, or it's Duchess Sophie's in her trendy denim shorts, the royals are always on hand to give us some affordable style inspiration.

And Queen Letizia has been doing just that with many of her recent outfits. Just a week after stepping out in a power suit from Victoria Beckham's Mango collection, she's debuted another Mango piece - and the gorgeous tweed cardigan is reminiscent of iconic Chanel styles.

Get Queen Letizia's Raspberry Tweed Look

Stepping out to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day at Auditorio-Palacio de Congresos Príncipe Felipe, Letizia couldn't be missed in the bold raspberry cardigan-jacket hybrid. We love the juxtaposition of the timeless tweed with a modern zip closure and the tastefully frayed hems added a casual and laid-back feel to the whole look.

Leaning into the tweed, Letizia appeared to wear the Mango short tweed dress that matches the jacket perfectly, though she seems to have had the piece altered into a top.

We've seen the royal in her essential summer trousers a few times this spring, but we love the change she's made for this appearance, opting for a pair of flowing, wide-legged pants that have a more relaxed look than her Mango suit trousers.

The white trousers were a light and simple piece to add to the outfit, with their versatile wide-leg silhouette lending themselves to many different occasions and their soft, floating fabric working with, rather than against, the bold tweed top and jacket.

Finishing the look, Letizia proved that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand as she relied on a pair of trusty white trainers to round off the outfit. While she's usually a fan of stilettos, a recent foot injury means she's been relying more and more on flat shoes - though we're not complaining as her go-to flats have given us so much inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobes.

Leaning into the pink, Letizia opted for a rose-gold tinted eyeshadow which brought a bronzed glow to her lids while also tying in the bold colour of her outfit.