Queen Letizia looks fab in power suit from Victoria Beckham's Mango collection as she ditches stilettos for white trainers

Queen Letizia looked stunning as she stepped out on a royal engagement earlier this week in an all white suit from Victoria Beckham’s Mango collaboration - and she opted for an usually casual choice of shoe to finish the look.

Victoria Beckham's Mango collab has gone down a storm not only with the general public, who are loving the affordable price tag attached to the designer's items, but also with celebs and royals alike.

Just days after the designer created and debuted her first Met Gala gown, a stunning pink dress worn by actress Phoebe Dynevor, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out looking fabulous in one of her high-street pieces, pairing the fitted white power suit with a surprisingly casual footwear choice for the royal we know and love for her statement-making stilettos.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arriving at the El Barco De Vapor and Gran Angular Youth Literature Awards in Madrid, Queen Letizia made an unintentional fashion statement in a pair of trendy white trainers.

The casual footwear looked effortlessly chic when paired with the formal suit and lace-adorned silk camisole she wore underneath - and the look reminded us of Kate Middleton in her trusty Superga trainers immediately!

But more than making a fashion statement, the royal's choice of shoes was actually a practical one as she reportedly struggles with a long-term foot ailment. For the past few months, she has been forced to swap out her go-to skyscraper heels for more comfortable flats or low sling-back styles, with the royal now being known for her collection of designer loafers, brogues and ballet flats.

The Spanish publication El Mundo reports that the health conscious shoe choices followed Letizia's diagnosis of chronic metatarsalgia, a pain in the ball of the foot, which she reportedly suffers from in both of her feet. They also report that she has Morton's neuroma, an ailment caused by a thickening of the tissue around one of the nerves leading to the toes, in her right foot.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Queen Letizia's look

Mango x Victoria Beckham Suit jacket Visit Site RRP: £180 | The mix of light, flowy fabric with a structured and tailored silhouette makes this suit jacket the perfect smart-casual wear. Mango x Victoria Beckham Straight Mid-Rise Trousers Visit Site RRP: £115 | With a flattering straight leg, pleats detail, and a medium rise waistline, these trousers are as comfy as they are chic. Plus, they have two useable side pockets! What more could you want? Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Canvas Vegan Trainers Visit Site RRP: £65 | A pair of simple white trainers are a summer essential and perfect for replicating Letizia's look. We love this timeless pair from Superga, loved by Kate Middleton herself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her shoe choice may have been pared back, Queen Letizia still went all out with her trademark glam hair and makeup.

Her glossy brunette bob haircut was straight and sleek, with the royal tucking the strands behind her ears to show off a pair of stunning diamanté earrings. And her makeup was equally striking, with a dusky pink and burgundy eyeshadow look defining her eyes, with the royal bringing the darker shade close to the lashline to create a softened eyeliner effect.