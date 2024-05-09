Queen Letizia looks fab in power suit from Victoria Beckham's Mango collection as she ditches stilettos for white trainers

The royal accessorised her formal look with a pair of causal trainers - an unusual choice for the lover of stilettos

Queen Letizia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
Queen Letizia looked stunning as she stepped out on a royal engagement earlier this week in an all white suit from Victoria Beckham’s Mango collaboration - and she opted for an usually casual choice of shoe to finish the look. 

Victoria Beckham's Mango collab has gone down a storm not only with the general public, who are loving the affordable price tag attached to the designer's items, but also with celebs and royals alike. 

Just days after the designer created and debuted her first Met Gala gown, a stunning pink dress worn by actress Phoebe Dynevor, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out looking fabulous in one of her high-street pieces, pairing the fitted white power suit with a surprisingly casual footwear choice for the royal we know and love for her statement-making stilettos. 

Queen Letizia in Victoria Beckham suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arriving at the El Barco De Vapor and Gran Angular Youth Literature Awards in Madrid, Queen Letizia made an unintentional fashion statement in a pair of trendy white trainers

The casual footwear looked effortlessly chic when paired with the formal suit and lace-adorned silk camisole she wore underneath - and the look reminded us of Kate Middleton in her trusty Superga trainers immediately! 

But more than making a fashion statement, the royal's choice of shoes was actually a practical one as she reportedly struggles with a long-term foot ailment. For the past few months, she has been forced to swap out her go-to skyscraper heels for more comfortable flats or low sling-back styles, with the royal now being known for her collection of designer loafers, brogues and ballet flats. 

The Spanish publication El Mundo reports that the health conscious shoe choices followed Letizia's diagnosis of chronic metatarsalgia, a pain in the ball of the foot, which she reportedly suffers from in both of her feet. They also report that she has Morton's neuroma, an ailment caused by a thickening of the tissue around one of the nerves leading to the toes, in her right foot. 

Queen Letizia in Victoria Beckham suit

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Queen Letizia's look

VICTORIA BECKHAM X MANGO Suit jacket with decorative stitching
Mango x Victoria Beckham Suit jacket

RRP: £180 | The mix of light, flowy fabric with a structured and tailored silhouette makes this suit jacket the perfect smart-casual wear. 

Mango straight mid-rise trousers
Mango x Victoria Beckham Straight Mid-Rise Trousers

RRP: £115 | With a flattering straight leg, pleats detail, and a medium rise waistline, these trousers are as comfy as they are chic. Plus, they have two useable side pockets! What more could you want?

Superga Cotu Classics
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Canvas Vegan Trainers

RRP: £65 | A pair of simple white trainers are a summer essential and perfect for replicating Letizia's look. We love this timeless pair from Superga, loved by Kate Middleton herself. 

Queen Letizia in Victoria Beckham suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her shoe choice may have been pared back, Queen Letizia still went all out with her trademark glam hair and makeup. 

Her glossy brunette bob haircut was straight and sleek, with the royal tucking the strands behind her ears to show off a pair of stunning diamanté earrings. And her makeup was equally striking, with a dusky pink and burgundy eyeshadow look defining her eyes, with the royal bringing the darker shade close to the lashline to create a softened eyeliner effect. 

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.

