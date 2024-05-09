Queen Letizia looks fab in power suit from Victoria Beckham's Mango collection as she ditches stilettos for white trainers
The royal accessorised her formal look with a pair of causal trainers - an unusual choice for the lover of stilettos
Queen Letizia looked stunning as she stepped out on a royal engagement earlier this week in an all white suit from Victoria Beckham’s Mango collaboration - and she opted for an usually casual choice of shoe to finish the look.
Victoria Beckham's Mango collab has gone down a storm not only with the general public, who are loving the affordable price tag attached to the designer's items, but also with celebs and royals alike.
Just days after the designer created and debuted her first Met Gala gown, a stunning pink dress worn by actress Phoebe Dynevor, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out looking fabulous in one of her high-street pieces, pairing the fitted white power suit with a surprisingly casual footwear choice for the royal we know and love for her statement-making stilettos.
Arriving at the El Barco De Vapor and Gran Angular Youth Literature Awards in Madrid, Queen Letizia made an unintentional fashion statement in a pair of trendy white trainers.
The casual footwear looked effortlessly chic when paired with the formal suit and lace-adorned silk camisole she wore underneath - and the look reminded us of Kate Middleton in her trusty Superga trainers immediately!
But more than making a fashion statement, the royal's choice of shoes was actually a practical one as she reportedly struggles with a long-term foot ailment. For the past few months, she has been forced to swap out her go-to skyscraper heels for more comfortable flats or low sling-back styles, with the royal now being known for her collection of designer loafers, brogues and ballet flats.
The Spanish publication El Mundo reports that the health conscious shoe choices followed Letizia's diagnosis of chronic metatarsalgia, a pain in the ball of the foot, which she reportedly suffers from in both of her feet. They also report that she has Morton's neuroma, an ailment caused by a thickening of the tissue around one of the nerves leading to the toes, in her right foot.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop Queen Letizia's look
RRP: £180 | The mix of light, flowy fabric with a structured and tailored silhouette makes this suit jacket the perfect smart-casual wear.
RRP: £115 | With a flattering straight leg, pleats detail, and a medium rise waistline, these trousers are as comfy as they are chic. Plus, they have two useable side pockets! What more could you want?
RRP: £65 | A pair of simple white trainers are a summer essential and perfect for replicating Letizia's look. We love this timeless pair from Superga, loved by Kate Middleton herself.
While her shoe choice may have been pared back, Queen Letizia still went all out with her trademark glam hair and makeup.
Her glossy brunette bob haircut was straight and sleek, with the royal tucking the strands behind her ears to show off a pair of stunning diamanté earrings. And her makeup was equally striking, with a dusky pink and burgundy eyeshadow look defining her eyes, with the royal bringing the darker shade close to the lashline to create a softened eyeliner effect.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
I'm a fashion editor who rarely wears anything but trainers - these £45 ballet flats have transformed my spring wardrobe
Buy the Zara leather ballet flats in every colour if you can
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Aldi's braided jute mats arrive in stores today – over half the price of high street lookalikes, at just £6.99
These effortlessly chic jute doormats arrived in the middle aisle today and we predict they won't be around for long
By Emily Smith Published
-
Queen Letizia's ultra bold clashing colours outfit proves burning the fashion rule book is a great idea
Queen Letizia went bold in bright pink and apple red
By Jess Bacon Published
-
Queen Letizia goes head-to-toe candy pink in vibrant leopard print dress and kitten heels of dreams
Queen Letizia of Spain has embraced more than a pop of colour for spring and we’re rushing to replicate her fabulous bright pink look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia's white flares and blunt bob are a winning combination we're ready to embrace for spring
Queen Letizia of Spain has embraced her bob hairstyle and it couldn't have looked more chic with her white flares at an awards ceremony
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain's sultry red knee high boots and striking matching coat is one of her boldest looks to date
Queen Letizia's red boots and coat combination is a seriously bold look we can't help being tempted to recreate this winter
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s winter cape steals the show as she attends a poignant first for her family
Queen Letizia brought the drama for her daughter’s military parade
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia just made an unconventional style choice – and proved why we should be doing it too
Queen Letizia’s sartorial choices prove she’s not afraid of breaking from the norm
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia rocks natural grey streak in sleek brunette locks as she nails monochrome winter dressing
The Spanish queen always looks so stylish, no matter the climate
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia's latest all-white look took a page right out of Meghan Markle's style rulebook and it's just so luxe
Queen Letizia might have taken a few style tips from the Duchess of Sussex for this gorgeous look
By Jack Slater Published