Queen Letizia proves style and comfort can go hand-in-hand with white trainers and essential summer trousers

Queen Letizia proved that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand as she stepped out in trainers and essential summer trousers.

So often in the warmer months we might be tempted to reach into our summer capsule wardrobe for our heeled sandals or wedges, but if you don’t want to compromise on comfort trainers are a great all-year-round alternative. Whilst even the best white trainers might seem a little casual, there are so many ways to dress them up and Queen Letizia of Spain did just that for a special engagement. She and King Felipe attended the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the National Police on 8th May.

On this warm day she stepped out in a head-to-toe monochrome look that had real impact. Queen Letizia showcased that style and comfort can be balanced perfectly with her staple straight leg trousers and bright white Vivobarefoot trainers.

Adding a black and white double-breasted houndstooth blazer into the mix was the perfect pairing for these two more minimalist items. The trainers featured a comfortable footbed, lace-up front and were generally very streamlined to her feet. This elevated Queen Letizia’s footwear and gave them more of a chic feel, rather than them looking unbelievably sporty with her more formal outfit.

They were crafted from durable leather which is always a practical choice if you’re considering investing in a pair of trainers. Inspired by tennis trainers, Her Majesty’s footwear choice was very different to the slingbacks and heels we’ve seen her reach for so often. It’s previously been reported by Spanish media outlet El Mundo that Queen Letizia allegedly has metatarsalgia, which is pain in the ball of the foot, in both of her feet. She’s also said to have Morton’s neuroma in her right foot.

Whether or not this is the reason for her favouring trainers so much now, Queen Letizia’s recent outfit was a masterclass in combining comfortable pieces together to create a polished and sophisticated look. If you’re tempted to start incorporating white trainers, whether more sporty or plimsoll-like, into your summer outfits, then you might want to take notes from the Queen of Spain’s choice of white trousers.

Simple yet effective, white trousers are so versatile and hers were a straight leg, high-waisted cut. White jeans outfits might be tricky to style, but trouser fabric instantly softens things and makes white trousers much more easy to throw on.

Linen or cotton trousers are breathable for hotter days and you can easily dress even tailored white trousers down with trainers and a t-shirt. Queen Letizia’s essential summer trousers were full length and fell over the top of her trainers, creating a leg-elongating effect. She finished off her look with her houndstooth blazer from Uterqüe that added more texture and dimension in contrast to the pared-back plain white trousers and trainers.

After embracing short bob hairstyles and cutting her hair earlier this year, Queen Letizia’s brunette tresses were left loose and straight and she wore a simple pair of stud earrings. This wasn’t the only time she’s embraced comfortable trainers and neutral tailored pieces recently.

Just a day earlier she wore trainers and an ivory trouser suit to the "El Barco de Vapor" and "Gran Angular" SM Children's and Young People's Literature Awards. This month alone Queen Letizia of Spain has proved that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand when it comes to summer outfits.