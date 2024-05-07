Duchess Sophie's denim shorts and classic sunglasses was the laid-back combination of dreams for a summer sailing day

Duchess Sophie looked laid-back and chic in her denim shorts and classic brown sunglasses during a summer day of sailing with Lady Louise in 2018.

The Duchess of Edinburgh consistently wows with her tailored pieces and special occasion dresses, but she’s just as skilled at putting together a chic yet casual outfit too. Denim pieces - whether jeans, jackets, shorts or skirts - are key to any summer capsule wardrobe and Duchess Sophie’s denim shorts from 2018 are perfect for sunny summer days. She wore them during an Association of Sail Training Organisations’ sailing day and they were a fabulous Bermuda short cut in a classic mid-wash denim colour.

Taking to the deck with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor the Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured at the helm of the Donald Searle - an Ocean 75 ft yacht. The longer length of her shorts was a practical and modest choice for such an active engagement and Bermuda shorts are one of the biggest denim trends for 2024.

They are an elegant way to wear denim shorts if you’re not so comfortable having a lot of your bare legs visible and Duchess Sophie’s pair fell just above her knee. The soft blue shade of her shorts was gorgeous and the subtle lighter wash running down the centre helped to give a leg lengthening effect. With a straight leg fit that accentuated the casual feel, Duchess Sophie’s denim shorts were a very different look for her.

Whether or not you’re tempted to copy Her Royal Highness’s denim choice this summer, a pair of denim shorts is such an easy item to style. There are so many lengths and washes to choose from depending on what you’d be wearing with them the most and if blue denim just isn’t for you then a pair of white denim shorts is a versatile alternative that can look more formal.

The senior royal paired them with a loose pale grey T-shirt worn untucked over the top. It had a classic crew neck and capped sleeves, making it a timeless staple that can be styled with so many outfits.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit was a beautiful blend of functional and fashionable and she accessorised with a pair of sporty brown sunglasses that had black and white on the arms for added detail. The combination of the neutral tones made these so wearable and Duchess Sophie was seen with them on throughout her sailing day.

She completed her relaxed look by pulling her golden blonde tresses back into a high ponytail and added a simple pair of stud earrings, a silver necklace and several stacked bracelets.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is Royal Patron of the Association of Sail Training Organisations and is known for her love of many sports. In 2020 she ran part of the virtual London marathon and in 2016 she cycled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Buckingham Palace for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Diamond Challenge and raised more than £180,000 as the Award celebrated its 60th anniversary. She was met at the end by her delighted husband Prince Edward and their children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.

“If you told me that I would feel like this at the end of seven days cycling I would never have believed you,” she declared at the finish. “I do feel good and it has been a lovely, lovely experience.”