Queen Mary's tailored Parisian outfit will inspire you to wear shorts differently this spring
Queen Mary of Denmark just made longer shorts look so chic in France and it's encouraged us to try this style.
Shorts can be a daunting item to style. If you don’t love the idea of showing so much of your legs in spring and summer, you might steer clear of them completely.
However, this doesn’t have to be the case - it just means you might not have been trying the right designs for your signature style. For an ageless, sophisticated take on wearing shorts we’re looking at Queen Mary of Denmark for inspiration.
She stepped out in Paris on April 2nd wearing long culottes with a matching belted jacket to make a smart co-ord. The shorts were tailored to perfection and fell to just below the knee, giving her outfit a very sophisticated feel.
Shop Long Tailored Shorts
Crafted from a breathable linen blend, these shorts fall to just above the knee and have a smart feel like Queen Mary's. We'd wear them with a T-shirt and sandals on warmer days or with trainers, a light jumper and a blazer if it's cooler.
Made from an airy cotton and linen blend material, these shorts come in black as well as this gorgeous pastel yellow. They feature sharp press-creases, dual welt pockets at the back and slanted side seam pockets.
Shop Other Longer Shorts
Denim shorts don't have to be blue and white shorts scream spring/summer to us. These cotton-rich ones from M&S are rolled up at the hems and have a mid-rise fit. The added stretch in the material is great for ease of movement and comfort.
If you've been missing a pair of blue denim shorts in your wardrobe and aren't a fan of shorter styles, then these knee-length Bermuda shorts are lovely. They have a washed effect that makes them feel quite vintage and they fasten with a zip and metal button.
Embroidered shorts are something a little bit different and the delicate floral motif on these linen shorts make them feel not only elevated, but spring-like. Wear with a classic white blouse or shirt and a pair of suede ankle boots or loafers to make a date night look.
If you’ve ever felt that denim shorts just wouldn’t fit into your spring capsule wardrobe, then something like Queen Mary’s culottes are a lovely alternative for warm days. Her long shorts were smarter and more polished, with crisp pleats running down the front.
Her Majesty wore this look for a visit to Notre-Dame Cathedral and tailored pieces are key French fashion staples to achieve a chic Parisian-esque look. Her Mark Kenly linen shorts were a soft grey which complemented the understated elegance of the design.
Neutral tones are always very versatile and the Queen wore a matching grey collarless jacket by the same designer. She then brought a pop of colour to her fashion-forward outfit with her deep burgundy knee high boots by Aquazzurra.
We’re embracing the warmer weather now spring is here but that doesn’t mean boot-wearing season is over. On breezy days knee high or ankle boots are still great options to keep your legs warm and longer, wide-leg shorts like Queen Mary’s can drape beautifully over the top of them.
It was a bold look and one that we certainly weren’t expecting to see from her during her and King Frederik’s official visit to France. We rarely see the royals wearing shorts at all, but she found a way to make them work for this high-profile trip by choosing a longer length.
To make long, tailored shorts more casual you could swap boots for your best white trainers and add a plain T-shirt or lightweight knit. For a date night look, we’d suggest wearing mules or loafers, a shirt and a blazer over the top.
Long shorts don’t have to be quite so formal, either. There are plenty of denim, cotton and linen Bermuda shorts around right now that are a little more modest and timeless than your typical short-shorts.
They’re also more practical for spring compared to shorter styles when it’s not boiling hot. Queen Mary of Denmark looked comfortable and stunning in Paris as she joined First Lady Brigitte Macron for a visit to Hôpital Foch.
Her Majesty and King Frederik also met with the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, took a sailing tour of the River Seine in the April sunshine and met the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet. This was the third and final day of their visit to France and it was a striking outfit for Queen Mary to end the trip with.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
