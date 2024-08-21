32 French fashion staples you need for a Parisian chic wardrobe

Want to add an endlessly chic French flare to your style? Here are 32 pieces you need to incorporate into your everyday outfit rotation in order to encapsulate Parisian elegance with simplicity and ease.

When it comes to building a capsule wardrobe, it can be tricky to know which pieces to rely on to add an air of timelessness and sophistication to your overall look. If you're struggling, taking a leaf out of the books of the most fashionable Parisian women is an incredible place to start.

French fashion focuses on minimalism that exudes luxuriousness, with refined staple pieces that offer heaps of wearability while injecting effortless poise at the centre.

Here are some French fashion essentials that are pivotal if expertly pulling off that iconic chicness is your goal. Odds are, you've got a fair few in your wardrobe already.

French fashion staples for a Parisian chic wardrobe

A trench coat

A trench coat is a fashion staple for every stylish Parisian. Making for a timeless outerwear essential, trenches are versatile, endlessly chic and will never go out of style. They’re a seriously worthy wardrobe investment that you’ll be grateful for during transitional weather and they add an elevated touch of elegance to any simple outfit.

Sleek white trainers

While you might not instantly associate trainers with stylish French fashion, a pair of your best white trainers or plimsolls are a casual dressing must for every stylish French woman. Ensure you stick to neutral and simplistic designs to keep your pair understated and opt for slim silhouettes over chunky trainers. They’ll become a casual footwear choice you’re able to style chicly with everything from sleek black trousers to midi skirts.

A Breton jumper

While it may seem predictable to sport a Breton number while trying to channel chic French fashion, a lightweight striped knit can actually create an instantly stylish and timeless look when paired with the right pieces. Team with the likes of classic blue jeans or tailored trousers to create reliable outfits you’ll keep going back to.

Loafers

Loafers are a footwear staple that stylish French women have been reaching for for decades - and styling effortlessly throughout every season. Whether you go for a chunky black pair with sleek gold hardware or a beige pick instead, loafers are a Parisian-esque shoe pick that you’ll struggle to not look stylish in.

Timeless sunglasses

While bolder sunglasses trends come and go, there’s a focus on utterly timeless and classic shades when it comes to French fashion. Opt for sleek black or subtle tortoiseshell frames in elongating cat eye or striking oval shapes for sunglasses that’ll never fail to top off an outfit with an injection of style.

A white cotton shirt

The combination of a crisp white cotton shirt tucked into a pair of tailored black trousers, along with a pair of sleek black ballet pumps and a scarlet red lip is a look that will never fail to give off an air of Parisian chicness. So powerful yet totally understated, this look will be one you can re-wear over and over and never tire of.

A pair of chic sandals

During hot summer weather, a pair of chic sandals is a must for channelling French fashion while keeping cool. Walk around Paris on a sunny day and a pair of high-quality leather sandals will serve you well and maintain a put-together feel. Stick to understated tones like tan, white or black for a pair you can match with everything from timeless jeans to elegant midi dresses.

Cigarette trousers

A pair of cigarette trousers is a surefire way to add a tailored touch of French chicness to your capsule wardrobe. Oh-so versatile, ever-stylish and easy to shop, they’re ideal for incorporating a sleek and elegant silhouette to an outfit that the most stylish of French women have been devoted to for decades.

A little black dress

A smart, simple and flattering LBD is a French fashion staple for a reason. Have a trusty one in your wardrobe and you’ll always have something chic to wear to every elegant soirée or evening out where looking stylish is key. It’ll never fail you and will look good with everything, from a long-line winter coat to a basic black blazer.

Ankle boots

A pair of chunky ankle boots are a go-to for trendy French women when the winter months arrive - and make for a smart footwear choice if you’re heading to Paris when the weather is chilly. Practical and reliable but ever-stylish and versatile, black ankle boots are a surefire way to complete a wintery look made up of classic denim jeans or a skirt and tights.

Ballet flats

Ballet flats are a shoe choice that is having a resurgence for a very good reason. Delicate, sleek and feminine, a pair of pretty pumps embody the iconic chic feel that French fashion is known for and offer an air of Chanel-style elegance if you opt for a beige and black two-toned pair or a modest black pair.

Elegant heels

A pair of staple stiletto court heels are a must if you’re keen to channel the timeless style of French fashion. A pair of straight-leg jeans, a feminine midi skirt or a simple black dress can easily be elevated to new levels of sophistication with the addition of a smart and streamlined pair of heels.

An oversized blazer

A layering piece that every distinguished French woman relies on for tasteful and fail-safe dressing is a basic blazer, often in an oversized fit. Blending in amongst the trendy locals in Paris is easy with a combination of straight-leg jeans, a pair of sweet ballet pumps, a crisp white T-shirt and a strong blazer.

Straight-leg jeans

A pair of reliable straight-leg jeans in rich indigo-washed denim won’t let you down when it comes to nailing a chic capsule wardrobe with inspiration from French fashion. Comfy, flattering and easy to style with other basics, there’s a reason a well-fitting and high-quality pair of jeans can be found in every well-dressed Parisian’s denim collection.

A tweed jacket

Tweed jackets are famously Chanel-esque and are an easy way to incorporate an air of sophistication into outfits that need an extra layer, especially during the in-between seasons. With various refined fits, designs and colourways to choose from, investing in a tweed jacket is also an easy way to insert a little bit of your own style into French-inspired dressing.

Sheer black tights

A pair of elegant and feminine sheer black tights are something French fashionistas don’t go winters without. An essential for maintaining warmth, comfort and grace when a winter skirt or dress comes out to play, sheer tights are always something you should have ready and waiting in your underwear drawer if polished looks are your style goal in winter.

A satin slip skirt or dress

Satin slip skirts or slip dresses might feel a little daring, but the opportunities for elegant dressing that they offer are endless. A sure way to inject femininity and poise into a look, the blend of luxe-looking satin with the swish of a flowing skirt is unmatched if you’re looking for pieces that scream sophistication.

A chic cardigan

Just like an ever-stylish boucle blazer or tweed jacket, a well-structured and well-fitting cardigan can be a very chic way to layer when the summer weather begins to cool. Whether it’s an oversized knit over a dress with a sleek silhouette or a ballerina-esque slim-fitting cardi worn over a delicate top, they’re a classy dressing essential.

A classic watch

While an old-school watch may have fallen out of your everyday style rotation since the world began relying on smartphones and fitness trackers to tell the time, a classic and delicate wristwatch is something you’ll spot on the arm of the most elegant French women. An accessory that you won’t regret investing in will no doubt be a simple golden bracelet watch with a delicate face, complete with Cartier influences.

A plain white T-shirt

A crisp white T-shirt is a piece you’ll find in the daily style rotation of millions of stylish French women. Endlessly versatile and effortless, a fresh T-shirt worn under a tailored blazer or tucked into a pair of classic trousers or jeans offers a simple air of sophistication that really is hard to beat.

A brown leather belt

A brown leather belt is an accessory that may feel like an uninteresting essential, but it can be a gorgeous way to break up your most simple and lowkey looks. While a black belt can sometimes look too harsh, a brown pick can complement the muted and simple tones that French fashion showcases so well thanks to its focus on rich, high-quality denim, crisp white cotton pieces and elegant dresses.

A stylish crossbody

While a loud luxury designer bag or large statement tote are easy ways to make an impact with your handbag of choice, there’s a reason that lowkey, hardworking and chic crossbody bags are so popular in Paris. Basic and inoffensive designs with comfort, versatility and city style in mind are a great place to start when it comes to blending crossbody bags into your everyday wardrobe.

Winged liquid eyeliner

Adding a slick of fresh black eyeliner to a makeup look might feel a little cliché if you’re hoping to channel French elegance like you’re a Parisian local - but there’s a reason winged liner is one of the most iconic and timeless makeup trends of all time and is a daily makeup step that millions of ultra-chic women never miss.

Rich red lipstick

A bold pop of red in the form of a slick of gorgeous lipstick is a signature in the world of French beauty. While finding the right tone of red lipstick for you is pivotal to making a scarlet lip work for you, a flattering shade can really elevate even the most basic of outfits. You’ll notice that Parisians keep the rest of their makeup super simple when a bold lip is involved. Go lowkey with your eye makeup and let fiery lips do the talking.

A classic midi skirt

A feminine flowing midi skirt is a flattering addition to your French fashion-inspired wardrobe that will provide easy summertime dressing - especially with the right accessories. Keeping bold colours and patterns to a minimum is also helpful if you want to nail the chic and understated vibe that Parisian style does so well. Team your simple midi with a pair of delicate ballet flats or go elegant with a pair of court heels.

Simple staple jewellery

While following bold jewellery trends that come and go can be fun, sticking to a few simple key pieces is the key to sophistication when it comes to jewellery. Dressing up your everyday style with slightly more luxurious investment pieces like delicate gold chain necklaces, timeless rings and ageless earrings gives you an air of elegance that would blend in seamlessly in Paris.

High quality knitwear

It can be all too easy to fill your winter wardrobe with affordable, synthetic knitwear that you replace every time the chillier seasons roll around. But investing in versatile and simple high-quality jumpers can take cold-weather dressing to a level of elegance that French fashionistas would be proud of.

A longline black coat

A long black coat is a quintessentially Parisian style essential that’ll inject endless elegance into your winter outfit rotation. A lowkey piece that packs serious style power, you’ll be channelling French elegance all the way through the cold months when you layer your statement longline coat over your French-inspired capsule wardrobe basics.

A navy blue blazer

A form-fitting blazer with strong tailored lines in a rich navy blue hue is a style essential that’ll elevate your outfits to Parisian-chic levels of style all year round. Team with a striped Breton sweater and a pair of your favourite indigo jeans and top off with simple gold jewellery for a blue-toned ensemble that will summon your inner French fashionista.

A beret

While a beret has long screamed French fashion, it’s become a serious style cliché that you might be tempted to pack in your suitcase on a trip to Paris. You’ll certainly stand out as a tourist if you do so, thanks to the fact that stylish Parisians very rarely actually wear them - but there is a lot to be said for incorporating a beret into your accessories collection. A striking red or classic black beret can be an unusual yet cool alternative to your basic winter hats.

A Longchamp Le Pliage

A classic Longchamp Le Pliage Original Shoulder Bag epitomises French fashion in one sleek, versatile and spacious package. You'll spot them all over Paris on the arms of locals and they're a piece that all stylish French women have in their handbag collection. The roomy tote bags have become iconic over the years and are now synonymous with French fashion.

Loose denim shorts

A pair of loose-fitting denim shorts are a summer staple for trendy French women. Longer cuts and turned-up styles are also commonly worn - and they're so easy to style on hot days. Team with a breezy cotton shirt and a pair of stylish sandals for a warm-weather go-to you'll keep recreating.