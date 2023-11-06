Queen Letizia of Spain's high leather boots and warm grey wrap dress are winter capsule wardrobe essentials
Queen Letizia's high leather boots and cosy grey dress were the perfect combination as the Queen of Spain attended a new engagement
Queen Letizia's high leather boots were the perfect choice of footwear as the Queen paired cosy wool with patent leather at a recent engagement.
On November 3rd, 2023, the Queen of Spain visited the Opera Prima film festival, at the Cine Moncayo in Navarra. The queen looked incredible at this festival which paid tribute to the director Carlos Saura.
For this engagement, Her Majesty dressed to impress in what could be one of Queen Letizia’s most incredible style moments as she opted for a cosy grey midi dress that featured a wrap style, cinched waist and a v-neck neckline that complemented her decolletage. The Queen's dress was the 'Felicita' Virgin Wool Midi Dress from the brand Cortana.
The Queen paired this soft woollen dress with a pair of Nina Ricci black leather tall boots which featured a thin stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a concealed side zip. The boots perfectly paired this this dress and the hemline of her skirt covered the very top of her boots, ensuring she stayed warm at this engagement. This style of boots is timeless and certainly a fantastic addition to a capsule wardrobe in 2023.
The Queen also wore a delicate pair of celestial-inspired star-shaped earrings. The Queen's pair were from Isabel Guarch and featured yellow-gold detailing and diamonds. There are many similar huggie styles of earrings sold by other brands, similarly, there are grey wrap dresses and leather boots just like the Queen's that are sold at an inexpensive price at high street stores.
Grey Wrap Dress
RRP: £113 | Wolf & Badger. Dark grey faux wrap dress in stretch jersey fabric: viscose-wool-elastane and three quarter sleeves.
Stiletto boots
RRP: £69.00 | Marks & Spencer. Add a sharp finish to your ensemble with these sophisticated knee-high boots. They're designed with a high stiletto heel and pointed toe.
Star Huggie Earrings
RRP: £45 | Wolf & Badger. These star earrings will add a touch of glamour and sparkle to any outfit. Starburst hoop earrings are perfect party wear.
The Queen of Spain has been pulling out some fantastic looks recently. Last week, Queen Letizia oozed 1920s glamour as she paired a fur-collared cape with a figure-hugging cobalt blue midi dress. In an equally stylish, but more dressed down look, Queen Letizia looked so smart and cosy in a grey trench coat and chic cigarette trousers.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
The best oversized jumpers to keep you cosy and stylish this season
The best oversized jumpers are a chic style essential. These are our favourite knits to shop now, from budget buys to premium investments.
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Best designer bags under £1000 that are worth investing in according to a handbag obsessed fashion editor
As a fashion editor, these are the best designer bags under £1000 that I think are worth the investment
By Rivkie Baum Published
-
Queen Letizia oozes 1920s glamour as she pairs a fur-collared cape with a figure-hugging cobalt blue midi dress
Queen Letizia oozed 1920s glamour as she stepped out in the perfect autumnal look featuring fur and embellished shoulders
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia masters Quiet Luxury dressing with elegant navy co-ord and gold statement earrings
Queen Letizia looked stunning as she stepped in a navy cowl neck co-ord and gold earrings during her Tenerife visit
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Letizia looks so smart and cosy in grey trench coat and chic cigarette trousers
Queen Letizia looks so autumn-ready in her chic trench coat and trouser combo
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We are in love with Queen Letizia's navy trench coat - and it may just be the perfect investment for this season
Queen Letizia's navy trench coat was the perfect autumnal look as she stepped out in Villaviciosa with her husband and daughter
By Laura Harman Published
-
Meryl Streep and Queen Letizia have just made the perfect argument for adding a power suit to your wardrobe this autumn
Miranda Priestly most definitely would have approved of both outfits
By Jack Slater Published
-
You need to take a moment for Queen Letizia’s puffed-sleeved candyfloss pink blouse and sleek black trousers
Queen Letizia's pink blouse is a gorgeously statement piece and she paired it with chic black trousers and heels for a special concert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The chic and classic shoe style both Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia are loving right now
Slingback heels have the royal seal of approval, with both the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia rocking the sleek style...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Letizia’s funky print emerald green dress paired with slingbacks and statement earrings has made our wish-list!
Queen Letizia’s emerald green dress and dazzling earrings are giving us serious style inspiration as she mixed bold and timeless details
By Emma Shacklock Published