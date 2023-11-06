Queen Letizia of Spain's high leather boots and warm grey wrap dress are winter capsule wardrobe essentials

Queen Letizia's high leather boots were the perfect choice of footwear as the Queen paired cosy wool with patent leather at a recent engagement. 

On November 3rd, 2023, the Queen of Spain visited the Opera Prima film festival, at the Cine Moncayo in Navarra. The queen looked incredible at this festival which paid tribute to the director Carlos Saura.

For this engagement, Her Majesty dressed to impress in what could be one of Queen Letizia’s most incredible style moments as she opted for a cosy grey midi dress that featured a wrap style, cinched waist and a v-neck neckline that complemented her decolletage. The Queen's dress was the 'Felicita' Virgin Wool Midi Dress from the brand Cortana. 

The Queen paired this soft woollen dress with a pair of Nina Ricci black leather tall boots which featured a thin stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a concealed side zip. The boots perfectly paired this this dress and the hemline of her skirt covered the very top of her boots, ensuring she stayed warm at this engagement. This style of boots is timeless and certainly a fantastic addition to a capsule wardrobe in 2023.

The Queen also wore a delicate pair of celestial-inspired star-shaped earrings. The Queen's pair were from Isabel Guarch and featured yellow-gold detailing and diamonds. There are many similar huggie styles of earrings sold by other brands, similarly, there are grey wrap dresses and leather boots just like the Queen's that are sold at an inexpensive price at high street stores.

Wolf & BadgerGrey Wrap Dress
Dark Grey Faux Wrap Dress

RRP: £113 | Wolf & Badger. Dark grey faux wrap dress in stretch jersey fabric: viscose-wool-elastane and three quarter sleeves. 

M&SStiletto boots
Stiletto Heel Pointed Knee High Boots

RRP: £69.00 | Marks & Spencer. Add a sharp finish to your ensemble with these sophisticated knee-high boots. They're designed with a high stiletto heel and pointed toe.

earringsStar Huggie Earrings
Gold Starburst Hoop Earrings

RRP: £45 | Wolf & Badger. These star earrings will add a touch of glamour and sparkle to any outfit. Starburst hoop earrings are perfect party wear. 

The Queen of Spain has been pulling out some fantastic looks recently. Last week, Queen Letizia oozed 1920s glamour as she paired a fur-collared cape with a figure-hugging cobalt blue midi dress. In an equally stylish, but more dressed down look, Queen Letizia looked so smart and cosy in a grey trench coat and chic cigarette trousers.

