Queen Letizia oozes 1920s glamour as she pairs a fur-collared cape with a figure-hugging cobalt blue midi dress

Queen Letizia oozed 1920s glamour in Madrid as she proudly attended an engagement close to her heart.

On October 31st 2023, Queen Letizia and the Spanish Royals attended an important engagement in Madrid to celebrate Princess Leonor's 18th birthday. To mark the day of becoming an adult, Princess Leonor swore allegiance to the constitution at the Spanish Parliament. For this important event, the entire family dressed to the nines, wearing some of the best autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this engagement, the Queen looked wonderful as she wore a 1920s-style wrap cape in a shade of caramel brown with a fur collar. The Queen paired this with a Carolina Herrera cobalt blue midi dress with a keyhole feature at the front and a fit and flare skirt at the hem. The dress was also embellished at the shoulders and added subtle glamour to the look.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Cobalt Blue dress Susan Dress Cobalt Crepe Visit Site RRP: £190 | Wolf & Badger. This figure-hugging dress is no ordinary design, with unique detailing including the neckline and layered ruffle sleeves make this modern design a one of a kind. The Susan dress is a bold design for the modern woman. Fur Trimmed Cape Faux-Fur-Trim Ruana Visit Site RRP: £139.00 | Ralph Lauren. An elegant Lauren Ralph Lauren layering piece, this ruana is designed with a fluid silhouette and plush, detachable faux-fur collar. Lauren's signature logo plaque on the hem completes the look. Nude heels Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes Visit Site RRP: £29.50| Marks & Spencer. With their understated silhouette, these sleek court shoes are endlessly wearable. The slip-on design features a flattering pointed toe and a mid-height stiletto heel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen completed this look with a pair of court shoes with a low kitten heel. These simple shoes were in a nude colour and complemented the outfit by not stealing too much attention. She also carried a small handbag in a matching shade of cobalt blue that perfectly accompanied her ensemble.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Princess Leonor is the future Queen of Spain, so this swearing of allegiance on her 18th birthday will lay the groundwork for her eventual reign in the future. This event is just the first of many important engagements for the future Queen who is now officially an adult.