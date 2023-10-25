Queen Letizia looks so smart and cosy in grey trench coat and chic cigarette trousers

Queen Letizia of Spain wears a grey trench coat as she waves during a visit to the areas affected by the forest fire at the Chipeque Viewpoint, Santa Úrsula on October 24, 2023 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.
Naomi Jamieson
published
published

Queen Letizia has just delivered a styling masterclass in the business casual department, as she stepped out wearing a classic, pale grey trench coat and a checked pair of tailored trousers.

While Queen Letizia has been loving a pantsuit lately, much like the Princess of Wales, the European royal has also been hopping on the autumn/winter fashion trends, especially in regards to her outerwear. 

The Spanish Queen stepped out in one of the best trench coats we've seen to date and styled it with some equally stylish trousers, both of which, deserve a spot in your capsule wardrobe.

Queen Letizia of Spain wears a pale grey trench coat and trousers after a meeting with representatives of the sectors affected by the fire at the Arafo Cultural and Recreation Center on October 24, 2023 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.

Queen Letizia
Mango Fluid Double Breasted Trench Coat

RRP:  £99.99 | This coat is a close match to Queen Letizia's, with its pale grey colour and belted style. It's also a similar length and features chic, tortoiseshell buttons.

Mango trousers
Mid-rise Skinny Trousers | Mango

RRP: £32.99 | Currently, Queen Letizia's exact Mango trousers seem to be unavailable but this pair are very similar and offer a checked design and slim fit. 

H&M &OtherStories jumper -Queen Letizia
&OtherStories Mock Neck Sweater

RRP: £45 | This jumper is the perfect autumn/winter staple as it goes with everything, from jeans to skirts and can be easily layered underneath jackets and coats.

During her visit to Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain on October 24, Queen Letizia - after having wowed in a navy trench coat just a few days prior - stepped out in yet another belted jacket, but this time in a pale grey colour.

The coat was mid-length, with the iconic button, belt and panel detailing you would normally associate with a classic trench. She then paired it with a pair of checked cigarette trousers, a black knit jumper and finally, a pair of sleek, black loafers. The whole ensemble is definitely what you would define as a 'Quiet Luxury' look, in fact, we'd go as far as to say that every item is a wardrobe staple - especially for autumn styling. It's also the perfect, smart look to incorporate into a work capsule wardrobe.

Accessory-wise, the royal kept things very minimal, opting for just one ring on her left hand and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Queen Letizia of Spain wears a pale grey trench coat during a visit to the areas affected by the forest fire at the Chipeque Viewpoint, Santa Úrsula on October 24, 2023 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife,

Dory Textured Triple Circle Silver Hoop Earrings, £45 | Oliver Bonas

Dory Textured Triple Circle Silver Hoop Earrings, £45 | Oliver Bonas

These dainty, silver triple hoop earrings are very similar to the pair Queen Letizia sported during her visit to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. They're perfect for every day and will easily add a dash of glam to your outfit and are simple enough to mix and match with the rest of your jewellery collection.

Her chosen hairstyle was also very fresh and perfectly in keeping with the simple outfit, with Queen Letizia pinning the front pieces of hair away and under the rest of her hair - which she kept down.

Thankfully for us, recreating her look is very easy as every item is a timeless basic, from her black knit jumper to her cream trench coat - which as a style, is also very on-trend right now. It's also thought that Queen Letizia's exact trousers are actually from Mango, while her black loafers are easy to find alternatives for.

