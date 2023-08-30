Queen Camilla looks 'beautiful' as she rocks signature style and a 'glowing' tan
Queen Camilla's signature style was on full display as the Queen Consort stepped out for an engagement close to her heart
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Camilla's signature style took centre stage as Her Majesty stepped out to attend a recital and tea party at Fielding Primary School in London.
- The Queen Consort attended an engagement close to her heart on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
- Her Majesty looked fantastic as she stepped out wearing one of her go-to dresses and her favourite gold accessories.
- In other royal news, Is Meghan Markle making a return to Instagram? Here’s why some folks believe she might already be there.
On Wednesday, August 29, 2023, the Queen consort stepped out in London to attend an engagement with author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth. Her Majesty attended an event with Poetry Together, an initiative which encourages children and the elderly to learn a poem by heart together, before sitting down for tea and cake.
For this engagement, the Queen wore a Fiona Clare dress with a bold jewel-toned peacock feather pattern. The shirt-style dress had buttons across the front of the design and a tie-up belt that cinched in Her Majesty's waist. The long blouson sleeves added a structured look to this dress and emphasised the Queen's shoulders.
The Queen complemented this classic look by accessorising with her favourite gold pieces including her necklace that featured her grandchildren's initials, a blue Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet, and a £95 Monica Vinader gold pendant.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
Fans loved this look on the Queen and many took to compliment Her Majesty. "Her Majesty looks beautiful," said one commenter. "The Queen looks very happy! What a beautiful dress! Congratulations to the participants! 💖👏👏👏" added another.
Others commented that they loved seeing her in her element and enjoying a literary engagement. "Queen of Literature ❤️👑 I love how much The Queen celebrates and encourages all sorts of reading across the ages, and this is no exception," said one commenter.
Others were quick to notice how healthy the Queen's skin looks and complimented her glowing skin. "The Queen is glowing❤️❤️ missed seeing her like this🥰🥰," said one commenter. "Wonderful! The Queen looks radiant," added another. "Hair, makeup and jewelry looks very beautiful 🙌," said a third.
Camilla has been seen in this dress before but styled the look in a slightly different way to keep her looks fresh. Back in July, the Queen's emerald shirt dress and blue shawl took peacock tones to the next level and fans went wild for this 'beautiful’ look'.
The Queen is such a fan of this dress that she actually owns it in a variety of different patterns and colours. Queen Camilla's go-to feather dress is a favourite look from Fiona Clare and Her Majesty has been snapped in this pattern to at least five different engagements in the past year or so. Similarly, Queen Camilla's white and navy tulip silk dress is yet another version of this dress that Her Majesty owns.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Princess Mary of Denmark's Nike Air Max trainers are too cool for school
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary swapped regal glamour for sporty casuals for a very special reason
By Jack Slater Published
-
Rejoice! Aldi is releasing a $9 version of the Stanley cup - yes, that internet viral tumbler everyone has nowadays
Big day for those of us who need some extra help hydrating
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Camilla's muted tartan dress is the perfect Scottish look - but her feathered hat is dividing fans
Queen Camilla's muted tartan dress was the perfect look as she joined King Charles for an engagement at Balmoral Castle
By Laura Harman Published
-
The magnificent Royal Family holiday homes used by King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales
There are several Royal Family holiday homes and plenty of them have been used already this year as they uphold key traditions
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Heartache for Queen Camilla as 'first love' passes away
It has been announced that Kevin Burke, the man thought to be Queen Camilla's 'first love' has sadly passed at the age of 77
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla paid low-key visit to royal wedding venue as they relocate during their Scottish holiday
King Charles and Queen Camilla have paid a low-key, private visit during their Scottish holiday as they continue their break in Aberdeenshire
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're loving Queen Camilla's £95 Monica Vinader gold pendant - and Her Majesty has a special connection to the brand
Queen Camilla's £95 Monica Vinader gold pendant necklace is the perfect affordable jewellery piece
By Laura Harman Published
-
The rare role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla that sets them apart from their fellow royals
There's a role held by Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla alone of all the royal women though their experiences are likely quite different
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to little-known royal residence
Prince William and Kate's summer decision could mean a return to a royal home that some fans might never have known they had
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s special privilege that the Princess of Wales can never have for a heartbreaking reason
Queen Camilla’s special privilege is something that ties into one of her and the Princess of Wales’ joint passions…
By Emma Shacklock Published