Queen Camilla looks 'beautiful' as she rocks signature style and a 'glowing' tan

Queen Camilla's signature style took centre stage as Her Majesty stepped out to attend a recital and tea party at Fielding Primary School in London.



The Queen Consort attended an engagement close to her heart on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Her Majesty looked fantastic as she stepped out wearing one of her go-to dresses and her favourite gold accessories.

On Wednesday, August 29, 2023, the Queen consort stepped out in London to attend an engagement with author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth. Her Majesty attended an event with Poetry Together, an initiative which encourages children and the elderly to learn a poem by heart together, before sitting down for tea and cake.

For this engagement, the Queen wore a Fiona Clare dress with a bold jewel-toned peacock feather pattern. The shirt-style dress had buttons across the front of the design and a tie-up belt that cinched in Her Majesty's waist. The long blouson sleeves added a structured look to this dress and emphasised the Queen's shoulders.

The Queen complemented this classic look by accessorising with her favourite gold pieces including her necklace that featured her grandchildren's initials, a blue Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet, and a £95 Monica Vinader gold pendant.

Fans loved this look on the Queen and many took to compliment Her Majesty. "Her Majesty looks beautiful," said one commenter. "The Queen looks very happy! What a beautiful dress! Congratulations to the participants! 💖👏👏👏" added another.

Others commented that they loved seeing her in her element and enjoying a literary engagement. "Queen of Literature ❤️👑 I love how much The Queen celebrates and encourages all sorts of reading across the ages, and this is no exception," said one commenter.

Others were quick to notice how healthy the Queen's skin looks and complimented her glowing skin. "The Queen is glowing❤️❤️ missed seeing her like this🥰🥰," said one commenter. "Wonderful! The Queen looks radiant," added another. "Hair, makeup and jewelry looks very beautiful 🙌," said a third.

Camilla has been seen in this dress before but styled the look in a slightly different way to keep her looks fresh. Back in July, the Queen's emerald shirt dress and blue shawl took peacock tones to the next level and fans went wild for this 'beautiful’ look'.

The Queen is such a fan of this dress that she actually owns it in a variety of different patterns and colours. Queen Camilla's go-to feather dress is a favourite look from Fiona Clare and Her Majesty has been snapped in this pattern to at least five different engagements in the past year or so. Similarly, Queen Camilla's white and navy tulip silk dress is yet another version of this dress that Her Majesty owns.