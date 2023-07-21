Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl takes peacock tones to the next level as fans go wild for ‘beautiful’ look

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl have taken peacock tones to the next level as fans went wild for her “beautiful” look.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Wales on July 20 and enjoyed a showcase of the Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show.

Her Majesty wowed in shades of blue and green with an eye-catching peacock design and fans were seriously impressed.

Whilst Kate Middleton’s dresses have become royal classics, she’s recently been opting for some more daring looks like Kate’s pink suit - and she’s not the only one! Since becoming Queen Consort, a tunic-style dress or coat dress have often been her go-tos. But she isn’t afraid to switch things up too as we saw when Queen Camilla’s ruffled sapphire blue dress saw her showcase one of the Princess of Wales’ favourite patterns that she’s rarely worn herself.

Now Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl have taken peacock tones - and patterns - to the next level. During a recent visit to Wales with King Charles, Her Majesty shifted from her more-frequently-seen floral print to a shirt dress with a distinct feathery motif.

(Image credit: Photo by Joann Randles - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Royal Family wear blue often and Queen Camilla’s Fiona Clare feather dress is a wardrobe staple, but her recent peacock feather patterned dress was a beautifully bold and fun option for summer. Stepping out to enjoy a showcase of the Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show, Her Majesty chose the shirt dress which featured the distinctive print on an emerald green background.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Adding to the peacock theme, the dress also had teal tones to it and Queen Camilla stepped up this look even more style-wise with a vibrant blue shawl. Draped around her shoulders, she added more warmth as well as detail with the cape-like shawl which fell down to the hem of her midi dress in some places and to almost her knees at the sleeves.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

This allowed the slightly flared end of each three-quarter length sleeve to be clearly visible and the tassel fringing on the shawl added even more drama to the outfit. She finished off the look with nude low-heeled shoes and Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and shawl have also won fan’s approval, with one declaring, “Her blue shawl is lovely!”

“Love the dress Your Majesty”, another person said as someone else described the shawl as “lovely” and added, “It looked fantastic on her”.

Get Queen Camilla's look

Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl showcased peacock tones at their best and it’s a look fans can put their own spin on at home. For special summer occasions, a blue wrap can be draped over any green shirt dress to give you a chic outfit with a pair of heels. Or if you’d rather make things a little more casual you could also wear a green shirt dress and blue scarf, shawl or cardigan with a pair of Kate Middleton’s favourite white trainers to dress it down.