Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl takes peacock tones to the next level as fans go wild for ‘beautiful’ look

Queen Camilla's emerald shirt dress and blue shawl got fans' seal of approval as she stepped out in Wales for a showcase of a special show

Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl have taken peacock tones to the next level as fans went wild for her “beautiful” look. 

Whilst Kate Middleton’s dresses have become royal classics, she’s recently been opting for some more daring looks like Kate’s pink suit - and she’s not the only one! Since becoming Queen Consort, a tunic-style dress or coat dress have often been her go-tos. But she isn’t afraid to switch things up too as we saw when Queen Camilla’s ruffled sapphire blue dress saw her showcase one of the Princess of Wales’ favourite patterns that she’s rarely worn herself.

Now Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl have taken peacock tones - and patterns - to the next level. During a recent visit to Wales with King Charles, Her Majesty shifted from her more-frequently-seen floral print to a shirt dress with a distinct feathery motif. 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet with members of the local community at Theatr Brycheiniog

The Royal Family wear blue often and Queen Camilla’s Fiona Clare feather dress is a wardrobe staple, but her recent peacock feather patterned dress was a beautifully bold and fun option for summer. Stepping out to enjoy a showcase of the Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show, Her Majesty chose the shirt dress which featured the distinctive print on an emerald green background.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III during Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show

Adding to the peacock theme, the dress also had teal tones to it and Queen Camilla stepped up this look even more style-wise with a vibrant blue shawl. Draped around her shoulders, she added more warmth as well as detail with the cape-like shawl which fell down to the hem of her midi dress in some places and to almost her knees at the sleeves.

This allowed the slightly flared end of each three-quarter length sleeve to be clearly visible and the tassel fringing on the shawl added even more drama to the outfit. She finished off the look with nude low-heeled shoes and Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and shawl have also won fan’s approval, with one declaring, “Her blue shawl is lovely!”

“Love the dress Your Majesty”, another person said as someone else described the shawl as “lovely” and added, “It looked fantastic on her”. 

Get Queen Camilla's look

Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl showcased peacock tones at their best and it’s a look fans can put their own spin on at home. For special summer occasions, a blue wrap can be draped over any green shirt dress to give you a chic outfit with a pair of heels. Or if you’d rather make things a little more casual you could also wear a green shirt dress and blue scarf, shawl or cardigan with a pair of Kate Middleton’s favourite white trainers to dress it down.

BRUSHED LEOPARD TIE MIDI DRESS
Brushed Leopard Tie Midi Dress

RRP: £67.50 / $86.75 | Put your own spin on Queen Camilla's emerald shirt dress with this leopard print option. The animal print is slightly more subtle with the soft teals and greens and the dress features a stunning tie waist detail.

Printed Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress
Printed Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress

RRP: £35 / $45 | With its blend of deep and vibrant greens, this midi-length shirt dress is a gorgeous choice for summer. It features three-quarter length sleeves and a tie waist, as well as side-splits in the skirt.  

Hobbs Matilda Fringe Scarf, Regal Blue
Hobbs Matilda Fringe Scarf

RRP: £45 / $57 | Draped this stunning royal blue scarf around your shoulders for a touch of added glamour. The fringing and bold shade make this an eye-catching piece though it remains a beautifully timeless design.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

