Princess Diana and Prince William's Wimbledon tradition lives on in Prince George and its too adorable

Princess Diana and Prince William's Wimbledon tradition lives on, in a touching tribute to her memory, as proud dad William recreates it with his eldest son Prince George. If that's not adorable enough - the young Prince is dressed almost identically to his father, 31 years previously.

The tradition in question, is his very first trip to the tennis tournament aged nine and the pictures are so sweet.

It was a case of history repeating itself when, 31 years later, the Prince of Wales brought George to Wimbledon - days before his ninth birthday.

Prince George attended Wimbledon for the first time in 2022 with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince George was an exception to a Wimbledon rule and he’s an exception to one of the tournament’s rules. Generally, it’s understood that no children, apart from royal children are allowed to attend the event.

Prince George has become a regular fixture at sporting events and appears to be following in his father's footsteps as an avid follower of cricket, tennis, football, and rugby.

He also appears to be taking sartorial inspiration from his beloved dad as he adhered to the strict dress code at Wimbledon. Times may have changed but the style remains the same as Prince George echoed his father's navy jacket, shirt, and tie get-up.

It's unclear whether Princess Charlotte must also wait until her ninth year to make her first trip to the Wimbledon royal box, but it looks likely to be the case.

Another tradition that appears to be repeating itself is in the form of the Princess of Wales, Princess Catherine, who's following in her late mother-in-law's footsteps as a huge Wimbledon fan.

Long before Kate Middleton's preppy Wimbledon look hit the headlines, Princess Diana's courtside looks were the talk of the town.

Fitness fanatic Princess Catherine's style seems to dictate what to wear to Wimbledon, as fashion devotees keep their eyes peeled for Kate Middleton's dresses at the huge annual tournament.

In previous years, the hardworking royal has stepped out in all manner of stylish looks and many have pointed out that she's emulating Princess Diana's timeless style in some of her courtside outfits.

Kate Middleton's white Wimbledon look back in 2019 absolutely screamed Princess Diana as she stepped out in a stunning monochromatic get-up. Her all-white dress was accented with black buttons, a black belt that synched in the waist.

However for us, it was her itty bitty bag that was the absolute winner on the day. After all, Kate Middleton's handbags are utterly fabulous and we can't imagine she needs to carry much on her official engagements.