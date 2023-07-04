The prestigious title passed from Queen Camilla to Kate Middleton that she could finally use for the first time

There’s a prestigious title that’s passed from Queen Camilla to Kate Middleton and will be used for the first time as Royal Week begins.

When King Charles and Queen Camilla were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay whenever they visited Scotland.

Since becoming King and Queen, these Scottish titles have passed to Prince William and Kate Middleton and they’re set to be used for the first time in 2023.

This year has been filled with firsts for King Charles and Queen Camilla, from their coronation in May to His Majesty’s first official birthday parade as monarch. Now Their Majesties have arrived in Scotland ready for the first traditional Royal Week of his reign. Also known as Holyrood Week, it will see King Charles and Queen Camilla visiting different regions as they celebrate Scottish achievements, culture and community. They are also set to host a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and attend a service at St Giles’ Cathedral in honor of His Majesty’s coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be attending events too and Royal Week 2023 could see Kate Middleton finally use a prestigious title that’s passed from Queen Camilla to her. If she does, it will be the first time she’s used it before…

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo - Pool/Getty Images)

When King Charles ascended to the throne in September 2023, Prince William, who is first in the royal line of succession became not only Prince of Wales but Duke of Rothesay too. The title was created in the 14th century and before 1707 was the title bestowed upon the heir to the Scottish throne. Since then it’s gone on to become the title used by the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom when in Scotland.

During the King’s time as Prince of Wales and Camilla’s as Duchess of Cornwall they were known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland. Now Prince William’s title change means Kate is the new Duchess of Rothesay, taking over this title from Queen Camilla.

(Image credit: Photo Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, Kate Middleton hasn’t visited Scotland since she succeeded Queen Camilla as Duchess of Rothesay. Previously she was known as the Countess of Strathearn in Scotland and she hasn’t publicly been referred to as the Duchess of Rothesay yet. This means that the prestigious title that’s passed from Queen Camilla to Kate is set to finally be used for the first time during Royal Week 2023.

Prince William and Kate are set to attend various events during the week and although many of these haven’t been confirmed yet, it’s understood they will be in the procession to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh and will attend the National Service of Thanksgiving there.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The King and Queen Consort will be presented with the Honors of Scotland and afterwards there will be a flypast by the Red Arrows. Scotland has long held a special place in King Charles’ heart and meant so much to the late Queen Elizabeth who enjoyed annual summer breaks at Balmoral Castle. For Kate Middleton, the new Duchess of Rothesay, who hasn't been to Scotland since before Queen Elizabeth’s death, her Royal Week visit could perhaps be a little more poignant this year.