Prince Harry’s Coronation plans might leave fans bitterly disappointed

Prince Harry is expected to be in the United Kingdom for just 24 hours when he travels back for his father’s Coronation this weekend. Despite many hoping Harry’s return could be something of a reunion for the estranged Royal Family, new reports suggest Harry will be back on a plane mere hours after the historic ceremony.

It’s reported that the Duke will leave almost immediately after the ceremony on the Saturday (May 6)

The King’s coronation this weekend will be one for the nation’s history books – and a huge day personally for the family.

From Queen Consort Camilla making history as the first ever royal anointed in public to some of Charles’ grandchildren – Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte – taking part, it’s bound to be something the family will remember forever.

Unfortunately, it’s understood that the estranged Prince Harry – who has been confirmed to attend while his wife, Meghan Markle, stays home at California with their two children – won’t be sticking around for too long.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

While disappointing to some royal fans, it is his eldest child, Prince Archie’s birthday, on the same day and Meghan is thought to be planning a “low-key” celebration.

According to The Sun on Sunday, an insider said, “He’ll be in and out of the UK in 24 hours.”

This means he’ll be arriving the night before and will attend the ceremony on the Saturday alone. The May 6 ceremony lasts between 11am and 1pm.

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

He isn’t expected to be present for the Windsor Castle concert, therefore, which will help avoid an awkward run-in with singer Katy Perry who had made some hilarious comments about the Duke in the past.

While nothing has been confirmed and details of his travel plans have not been made public due to security reasons, sources have appeared to confirm the Duke’s visit will be short and (hopefully) sweet.

It’s thought that he will arrive in London on Friday – staying at Frogmore Cottage, most likely - and could then return to Santa Barbara airport in California, which is around 14 miles from his home, by private jet later that same day.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Harry’s decision to come to the Coronation despite ongoing tension with his family was said to be a “very personal decision, not a PR one”, according to a source in the Telegraph earlier this month.

His father, King Charles, appeared to extend his own olive branch after making one of his first public comments involving his son last month.

But his decision to show his face doesn’t mean proper amends were ever on the cards.

It’s thought that Harry would be seated “at least 10 rows behind” his family and, as a non-working member of the Royal Family, he would not be invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.