Hilarious reason King Charles’ Coronation Concert could be awkward for Katy Perry and Prince Harry

Katy Perry is known for her risqué outfits, campy concerts and all-round confident, carefree attitude. However, the bubbly pop star might find herself feeling more bashful than usual after previous comments she made about Prince Harry come back to haunt her ahead of the Coronation Concert.

Katy Perry has previously joked about having a crush on “hot ginger” Prince Harry – and offering to fight another pop star for him

The hilarious comments might make any run-ins at Windsor Castle embarrassing for the pair, though hopefully it’s all forgotten as Katy’s fiancée Orlando Bloom is good pals with the Duke of Sussex

She’s kissed a girl and liked it. She’s been a Teenage Dream. And long before Meghan Markle decided to make Montecito home, she was the quintessential California Gurl.

And now Katy Perry will headline one of the most important events in modern history, as she joins the likes of Lionel Richie and Take That for the Coronation Concert held at Windsor.

The concert will be attended by over 20,000 lucky guests on Sunday, May 7.

And now we’ve got official word that one of those attendees will be Prince Harry. Despite the estrangement with his family – who many expect will continue to snub him following the aftermath of his bombshell memoir, Spare – Harry will fly from California to be there for his father’s coronation.

Meghan Markle, however, will stay home with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Katy might be hoping Harry doesn’t hear about past comments she made. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show back in 2012, the Roar singer talked about the music performances at the Queen’s Jubilee.

Graham quizzed Katy on the rumour that Harry had asked for her to join the guest list “by name.”

“Prince Harry? He’s a hot ginger isn’t he”, Katy swooned. The comedian then turned to other guests on the show including pop star Cheryl, saying she’d been chatting to Harry at the Jubilee Concert after party.

“Oh, you and Prince Harry?” Katy asked. “Get off my man.”

Well, Harry ended up going with California girl Meghan instead of the California Gurls singer, but Katy got her own Brit. And he’s one of Harry’s friends.

Actor Orlando Bloom and Katy have been together since 2016 and share a daughter, Daisy.

Orlando has previously spoke about his friendship with the Duke. Orlando portrayed Prince Harry in The Prince on HBO Max – a sitcom poking fun at the imaginary life of Prince George.

Orlando had hesitations taking the role on, putting it down to being “a British boy who's very proud of my roots.”

But it was his friendship with Harry that allowed him to take it guilt-free.

He has said in 2020 of Harry, “This guy is so nice, and I think he's got a great sense of humor. I hope he maintains that through this because they're sort of on a pedestal. We're showing real adoration to them in one form or another.”