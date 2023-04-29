Prince William's next project could be a surprising break from tradition: 'This is pretty extraordinary - it’s never been done before'

New reports suggest that Prince William’s next project could be a big departure from the norm for a senior royal. Sources are reporting that the Prince of Wales and future King will star in his own TV series, allowing cameras a chance to follow him as he undertakes engagements and work with shining a light on homelessness.

Prince William is reportedly set to star in a new “fly on the wall” TV series, giving viewers access to the future king like never before

The docuseries, which will reportedly be filmed with UK production company ITV, will follow the Prince of Wales as he works to shine a light on homelessness

Prince William wants to modernize the relationship between the public and the monarchy, and one way he will help shift the dynamic is with a new TV series, according to sources.

Reports from British tabloid, The Sun, suggest that William will break from tradition and give access like never before to a senior royal.

For the rumored project, cameras will be allowed to follow the Prince of Wales as he launches a new initiative to shine a light on his work to tackle homelessness. It’s a deeply important cause for William, who has been a patron of the youth homeless charity Centrepoint since 2005. His mother, Princess Diana, was also a patron from 1992.

The “fly-on-the-wall show” will be one of the first times a senior working royal has allowed such unfiltered access.

A TV source told The Sun, “This is pretty extraordinary - it’s never been done before. Generally, access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.”

The last time cameras have been inside the homes of working royals was the ill-fated BBC documentary in 1969. Simply called Royal Family, it was first broadcast on 21 June, 1969, and gave audiences an unprecedented view of a year in the private and public life of Queen Elizabeth II and her young family.

Royal Family was viewed by a worldwide audience of more than 350 million at the original time of airing, but it was then buried away in the BBC archive, reportedly by Royal decree.

The Times (opens in new tab) reported that “the Queen regretted giving the BBC behind-the-scenes access for the 1969 film and requested it never be broadcast again.”

Prince Harry has also had his time in front of the camera, most notably his bombshell Netflix documentary which talked about everything from how he and Meghan met to fights with William.

Harry also sat for several TV interviews promoting his memoir, Spare, but it’s important to note these appearances all came after he and Meghan Markle had quit life as working royals.