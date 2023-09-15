Pippa Middleton champions sustainability in a stunning ruffled neckline dress

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa Middleton's 2016 Wimbledon look is still stuck in our heads as she stepped out in a stunning ruffled neckline midi dress from the sustainable clothing brand Suzannah London.

The floral midi dress that Pippa Middleton debuted at Wimbledon back in 2016 is the perfect going-out look and, even better, it's from a brand that champions sustainability.

Pippa has worn many pieces from Suzannah London, a small clothing brand that source local products to craft their gorgeous designs.

Pippa Middleton may be a household name thanks to her sister Kate Middleton's prominence within the Royal Family, but she's rightly made her own name for herself with her stunning fashion choices over the years.

One look that sticks in our minds, alongside her mint green off-shoulder dress and her take on upscale streetwear that proves the style never dates, is her stunning floral look from day one of Wimbledon back in 2016.

Pippa attended the match in a stunning floral dress from the brand Suzannah London. The dress's flattering silhouette featured a ruffled neckline and flared hem, made all the more prominent by the bodycon fit of the bodice.

The dress Pippa opted for is one of the brand's sustainable made-to-order pieces that are crafted in their boutique. At the time, the dress retailed for around £1,300 ($1,613.55) but is unfortunately no longer available to buy. However, there are a variety of similar styles available online and in-store at other outlets.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Printed Orchid Italian Signature Stretch Bardot Midi Dress, £113 ($140.24) | Karen Millen Sculpted from a comfortable stretch jersey fabric that allows the dress to highlight every curve, this dress is the fitted style of dreams. Boasting a stunning Bardot neckline and pencil skirt with a split back, you can channel Pippa Middleton's floral look and emulate the same stunning silhouette.

Gini London Cream Floral Bardot Midaxi Dress, £33.60 ($41.71) | New Look With a stunning off-the-shoulder Bardot neckline and a dainty tie waist detail, this floral dress is the perfect piece to take from day to night. With a ruffled neckline, the tiered hem and maxi length give a beautiful and floating silhouette that will flatter any body shape and keep you feeling comfortable at the same time!

Pippa accessorised the dress with a pair of brown circular sunglasses, a sweet pair of pearl drop earrings, and a red clutch bag to pull out the muted red tone of the florals in her dress. She ditched a necklace to let the dress's stunning neckline shine and kept her wrists bare apart from a practical silver watch on her left wrist.

For shoes, she opted for a pair of white lace-up peep-toe heels, the perfect shoe for a summer outing.

She kept the rest of the look relaxed, styling her hair in loose curls and bronzing up her skin to give it a healthy glow, much like the look Kate Middleton recently debuted in France for the Rugby World Cup.

It's no surprise that Pippa let the dress do all the talking as she pared back her accessories and makeup look for the day. Suzannah London's designs are all crafted by London designer Suzannah Crabb and made by a small team in-house where possible.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Natasha Clutch in Candy, £395 ($425) | Emmy London The Natasha Clutch in Candy provides a bold way to add a flicker of deep red to a look, with its regal suede outer and roomy inside with a zip pocket.

Kate Middleton, Lady Louise, and Duchess Sophie, who recently stepped out in a beautiful emerald green dress and her favourite go-to cream wedges, are also fans of the British brand and have been spotted in their pieces on multiple occasions.

Most notably, Lady Louise opted to wear Suzannah London's Kumiko Iris Silk Dress at King Charles III's Coronation and looked stunning in the chic design with a floaty hem and high neck.

Earlier this year, Kate Middleton made a splash in the brand's Flippy Wiggle Dress and reportedly loves the style so much she owns the same piece in multiple different colours.

Sophie also wore Suzannah London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last year, choosing a custom-made embroidered black coat dress for the sombre occasion, which was watched by millions of mourners around the world.