Pippa Middleton's gold hoops, heeled boots and oversized sunglasses prove upscale streetwear never date
Pippa Middleton's streetwear look from 2011 shows how her go-to accessories are just as stylish in 2023 as they were over a decade ago!
Pippa Middleton's streetwear accessories from over a decade ago are just as stylish today as they were over a decade ago!
- Pippa Middleton was catapulted into the limelight in 2011 when she acted as a bridesmaid for her older sister Catherine at her Royal Wedding to Prince William.
- In paparazzi shots taken the month after the wedding, Pippa showed off her timeless style that shows some pieces really do just stay in style.
- In other royal news, Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit and caramel-toned pointed toe boots couldn’t have been any more elegant if she tried!
Back in May 2011, Pippa Middleton was photographed in South Kensington running errands in an upscale streetwear look. Pippa was snapped picking up a pastry and a smoothie and walking around in the warm spring day in a wardrobe that could have been curated for a relaxed office look, or a coffee with friends.
There were some key aspects of this look that clearly indicated that this shot was taken in 2011.Pippa wore a pair of skinny low-rise jeans that are creeping back into fashion in 2023, but most certainly had their biggest moment in late 2000s and early 2010s. Her cropped tailored blazer and longline coral blouse were also indicators that this shot was taken quite a few years ago as fashion tends to sway away from such bold shades of coral these days, and towards oversized rather than closely fitting blazers.
However, there were some undeniably timeless pieces that Pippa wore in these shots, which demonstrate the timelessness of a good accessory. Pippa wore a pair of oversized sunglasses, a pair of dangly gold hoop earrings and a pair of heeled ankle black boots in patent crocodile leather.
While trends may come and go, this upscale streetwear look proved that a good pair of boots, big gold earrings and a pair of sunglasses are truly unbeatable and can be paired with any look. While it's unclear which exact items Pippa wore for this outing, there are many brands that sell similar pieces so you can replicate this look.
These simple, medium-sized hoops are available in both gold-tone and silver-tone metal. Wear them with just about anything in your wardrobe.
Featuring a croc-effect finish, these ankle boots add a little edge to everyday outfits. They're designed with a mid-height block heel for comfort and an easy zip fastening.
