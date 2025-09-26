Meghan Markle has a new job offer 'on the table' that we'd love to see her accept

The Duchess of Sussex has launched two major ventures this year - her lifestyle brand As Ever and her series Love, Meghan. However, she’s now reportedly been given another career "offer" that’s a big change from what Meghan’s other projects since stepping back as a working royal.

Speaking on season 2 of her Netflix show which landed in August, the Duchess told guest Tan France about a rather surprising thing she misses about the UK. You might have expected Meghan to say the food or the scenery, but instead she revealed her love for Magic FM.

Tan jokingly responded that this is a "Grandma [radio] station" and the Duchess of Sussex owned it completely saying, "I’ll be that Grandma". Now Meghan could reportedly go a step beyond listening to Magic and actually become a presenter on it.

As reported by The Telegraph, the Duchess’s comments on With Love, Meghan haven’t gone unnoticed by the station. On the 23rd September the Content Director at Magic, Paul Sylvester, reportedly told a RadioCentre conference that they’ve reached out to the royal.

"We had conversations with the Sussex team and if the Duchess would like to add radio presenter to her CV there is an offer on the table," he declared. "Magic said it had "been in with her team and offered her a show, if she ever wanted one."

Magic FM is known for playing upbeat hits from the 80s,90s, 00s and a few from the present day and we can’t help but think how amazing it would be to tune in and hear the Duchess of Sussex herself on the air waves.

Even though she’s not presented a radio show of her own before, Meghan has got experience talking to listeners thanks to her podcast, Archetypes, which ran from August-November 2022.

However, although there is supposedly an "offer on the table", the chances of Meghan taking them up on it sadly might be slim.

She has so many other plates spinning at the moment, including being a hands-on mum to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Plus, with the time difference between the UK and the US the logistics might be a little more complicated than usual if Meghan is to take up a presenting slot.

Even if the Duchess doesn’t end up adding another string to her career bow, though, it’s brilliant that she’s been approached by Magic and shows how her Netflix show could spark other potential opportunities for her.

Thus far, her lifestyle show hasn’t been renewed by the streaming giant for season 3, though there will be a season special coming in December.

The revelation that she misses listening to Magic FM isn’t the only nostalgic reference Meghan’s made to the UK in recent months. The Duchess of Sussex spoke to Jamie Kern Lima on an episode of her podcast in May and shared that Archie and Lilibet had written her a letter in which they called her "Mummy" and she loved its Britishness.

"From Archie and Lili via Papa," she read out, as per the Evening Standard. "We love your cooking. We love your pancakes and we love, love, love your hugs. You're the best mummy and we love you. So sweet. I also love that it's mummy, instead of mommy, which is very British."