Kate Middleton’s chunky gold necklace makes the perfect subtle statement

Kate Middleton recently accessorised the perfect autumnal outfit with a stunning, chunky gold chain necklace and the jewellery piece has been a hit among royal fans.

The oval chain-link necklace Kate Middleton wore during her recent royal engagement has made a splash, with royal fans wanting to recreate the statement look.

The jewellery piece is from the brand Laura Lombardi and was created using a 'zero-waste technique' that shows Kate's dedication to sustainable fashion.

Stepping out at the AW Hainsworth textile mill earlier this week, an establishment which was formerly owned by her paternal ancestors, Kate Middleton nailed the quiet luxury trend and has us all dreaming about her statement accessories.

Visiting the heritage business in Leeds, Kate opted for an elegant, deep green trouser suit by Burberry, a reworn outfit she previously debuted back in March this year, and kept the monochrome feel strong with a pair of green suede pumps from Emmy London, a brand that features heavily in her designer heel collection.

But while the outfit was an autumnal dream, with the shade and fit of the suit being nothing less than perfect as is the case with many of Kate's recent power suit looks from her deep blue trouser suit to her pink suit which is the epitome of 'quiet luxury, it was Kate's accessories that most caught our attention this time around.

Adding a pair of chunky £68 earrings to the look, Kate further accessorised with a flattering minimalistic necklace whose chunky statement nature elevated the everyday outfit - and royal fans are swooning over the piece.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Portrait Necklace, £158|Laura Lombardi Recreate Kate's look with this stunning 14kt gold chain necklace, assembled from interlocking oval links and secured with an oversized toggle clasp that turns the practical into a design statement of its own. If gold isn't your go-to jewellery metal, the piece is also available in platinum plated brass and multiple chain lengths are also available to get your desired style.

Chunky Chain Necklace, Boden |£45 The perfect dupe for Kate Middleton's Laura Lombardi necklace, this Boden jewellery piece features the same oval chain links and oversized toggle clasp.

Luisa Gold-Plated Necklace £230 | Laura Lombardi Designed by Brooklyn-based jewellery designer Laura Lombardi, this 'Luisa' necklace is made from 14kt gold-plated brass with a chunky heart-shaped pendant.

Noting the increased interest in gold chunky necklaces that quickly followed Kate's outing, Steven Stone's Leading Jewellery Expert, Maxwell Stone, said, “It’s always interesting to see how Kate Middleton can influence a new jewellery trend, and this isn’t the first time it’s happened. When she received her engagement ring in 2011 the sales of blue sapphires increased globally by 300%.

"We also saw an increased demand for pearl earrings after she wore them for multiple occasions in 2021 - including to Prince Philip's funeral."

Speaking about Kate's latest necklace look, the chunky oval link chain, Stone revealed that the piece is the Portrait 14kt gold-plated chain necklace from the New York based jewellery label, Laura Lombardi.

"Expertly plated with 14kt gold using a zero-waste technique, displaying Laura Lombardi's dedication to artisanal craftsmanship, Kate's necklace is made with a chunky chain that's formed from round and oval links, secured with a T-bar," Stone revealed.

"It retails at £158, showcasing the Princess of Wales' penchant for sustainable fashion - despite having access to a wealth of royal jewels, she's worn several pieces of affordable jewellery in recent months."

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

The modern piece is a contrast to the heritage, traditional designs we often see Kate Middleton step out in. That's exactly the look that designer Laura Lombardi is striving to create as her website explains that the brand is 'known for its contemporary approach to traditional jewellery design.'

It reads, "Through creating bold chains and sculptural earrings, Laura Lombardi balances a raw industrial style, influenced by the designer’s native New York with classical motifs from Italy to create jewellery that feels of the old world and new."

Last year for an appearance on BBC's Newsbeat radio for World Mental Health Day, Kate wore another piece by Laura Lombardi, dividing fans with the bold design. She opted for the brand's Luisa gold-plated necklace which boasts a chunky gold chain and statement heart pendant.

While many loved the piece, praising Kate for the bold accessory, others voiced their opinion that the piece was 'very heavy' and 'way too much.' Perhaps Kate took on the comments as she has not been spotted in the necklace, or anything similar to it, ever since.