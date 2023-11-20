Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag has £119 off ahead of Black Friday - and so many colours are on sale
Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag is currently on sale ahead of Black Friday and we love how versatile this designer piece is!
Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag is currently on sale as part of the brand's early Black Friday sales!
We adore the Princess of Wales's style, and whether it's a designer tote or a high street clutch, Kate Middleton's best handbags are always a thing of beauty. But one piece we absolutely love is Kate Middleton's black Aspinal of London handbag, her ultimate timeless go-to accessory that she has been seen wearing for numerous engagements and high-end events.
The Princess is a fan of the Mayfair Midi Bag which comes in a variety of shades and even sizes, so you can opt for a larger or smaller bag depending on your preference. The Princess has the bag in a 'Deep Shine Black Croc' which is a versatile shade of black with a large crocodile print that perfectly compliments so many of the Princess's looks.
Kate's Bag
RRP: Now £476
Was £595 | Aspinal of London. The midi Mayfair Bag in Deep Shine Black Croc. The iconic Midi Mayfair offers refined vintage styling with a contemporary flair, perfect for transitioning from weekday meetings to evening events.
RRP: Now £476
Was £595 | Aspinal of London. The midi Mayfair Bag in Black Patent Croc. This bag is much luck Kate Middleton's but with a closer crocodile texture.
The Mayfair Bag that Kate loves is so versatile in black, but there are plenty of other shades from the brand which are perfect if you're looking to make more of a statement with your look.
The Princess is a fan of the brand and although this Mayfair bag is most certainly the piece we've seen her in most frequently, Catherine has also been seen wearing, the same bag in a shade of lilac. Kate has also been seen switching up the style completely and opting for the Aspinal x Belah Blue Heart Clutch in Black Croc, and the Aspinal of London Eaton Clutch in Black- both of which are no longer sold by the brand.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Sarah Ferguson on This Morning has fans very much divided
Sarah Ferguson on This Morning has fans very much divided as the Duchess of York stepped in on Monday as a Guest Editor of the ITV show
By Laura Harman Published
-
Zara Tindall’s gold drop earrings are the ultimate everyday piece and you can add them to your own collection ready for the festive season
Zara Tindall's gold drop earrings are the perfect way to add some subtle glamour to both everyday and occasionwear looks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s latest announcement delights fans – and how she’s paying subtle tribute to King Charles
The Princess of Wales will once again host a Christmas carol service
By Jack Slater Published
-
The specific type of heels we 'never see' Kate Middleton wear anymore, revealed by royal fashion expert
A royal fashion expert has revealed that Kate Middleton has ditched this specific style of footwear
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's most challenging tour which left William 'rattled' but Kate 'pulled off marvellously'
Kate Middleton and Prince William's most challenging tour has been revealed by a royal expert who reflected on this royal visit from 2012
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William has given Kate Middleton nearly £703,000 worth of jewellery, expert says
This includes Kate's engagement sapphire from Princess Diana, as well as other opulent jewels
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William's risk with Michael Middleton when he proposed to Kate - that could've majorly backfired
Prince William took a major risk when he proposed to Kate Middleton back in 2010 - which could have caused quite a bit of drama!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's clever fashion choice that ensures her shirts are perfectly tucked in during engagements
Kate Middleton's perfectly tucked shirts may be down to this clever fashion choice made by the Princess of Wales's stylist
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis has been using a 'feelings wheel' at school to help him learn to express his emotions
As part of Kate's 'Shaping Us' campaign, she revealed that even Prince Louis is learning how to express his emotions in a healthy way
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton set to give her children a 'normal life' that even Princess Diana 'couldn't easily provide'
Kate Middleton is set to give her children a 'normal life' - and her perseverance to ensure normality is appreciated by King Charles
By Laura Harman Published