Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag has £119 off ahead of Black Friday - and so many colours are on sale

(Image credit: Future / Getty / Canva)
By Laura Harman
Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag is currently on sale as part of the brand's early Black Friday sales!

We adore the Princess of Wales's style, and whether it's a designer tote or a high street clutch, Kate Middleton's best handbags are always a thing of beauty. But one piece we absolutely love is Kate Middleton's black Aspinal of London handbag, her ultimate timeless go-to accessory that she has been seen wearing for numerous engagements and high-end events. 

The Princess is a fan of the Mayfair Midi Bag which comes in a variety of shades and even sizes, so you can opt for a larger or smaller bag depending on your preference.  The Princess has the bag in a 'Deep Shine Black Croc' which is a versatile shade of black with a large crocodile print that perfectly compliments so many of the Princess's looks.  

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AspinalKate's Bag
Midi Mayfair Bag

RRP: Now £476 Was £595 | Aspinal of London. The midi Mayfair Bag in Deep Shine Black Croc. The iconic Midi Mayfair offers refined vintage styling with a contemporary flair, perfect for transitioning from weekday meetings to evening events.

Aspinal
Midi Mayfair Bag

RRP: Now £476 Was £595 | Aspinal of London. The midi Mayfair Bag in Black Patent Croc. This bag is much luck Kate Middleton's but with a closer crocodile texture.

Aspinal
Midi Mayfair Bag

RRP: Now £476 Was £595| Aspinal of London. The midi Mayfair Bag in Deep Shine Cherry Ombre Small Croc. This bag is much luck Kate Middleton's but in a different shade of leather.

The Mayfair Bag that Kate loves is so versatile in black, but there are plenty of other shades from the brand which are perfect if you're looking to make more of a statement with your look.

The Princess is a fan of the brand and although this Mayfair bag is most certainly the piece we've seen her in most frequently, Catherine has also been seen wearing, the same bag in a shade of lilac. Kate has also been seen switching up the style completely and opting for the Aspinal x Belah Blue Heart Clutch in Black Croc, and the Aspinal of London Eaton Clutch in Black- both of which are no longer sold by the brand.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


