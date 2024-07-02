Kate Middleton's white skirt with matching heels and mint green blazer at Wimbledon is an outfit formula to copy for instant elegance

The Princess of Wales looked endlessly elegant in her pleated midi skirt and pastel green blazer for Wimbledon 2023

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's gorgeously chic outfit formula that combined the timeless flow of a pleated midi skirt with structured tailoring for Wimbledon 2023 is an easy one to follow if you're after an elegant formal summer look. 

The Princess of Wales has been stepping out at Wimbledon for as long as we can remember, acing it year after year with her sartorial choices at the tennis tournament. While we're unsure if Catherine will make an appearance this year, due to her ongoing cancer treatment, it's been reported that Wimbledon are making space for a last-minute arrival from her. 

While we'd be thrilled to see the future Queen step out for a day at the tennis, we're still heart-eyed over her looks from Wimbledons of the past, with Kate having never failed to nail everything from colour trends to sunglasses trends while sitting courtside. 

During the second day of Wimbledon 2023, Princess Catherine looked immaculate in a pastel green double-breasted blazer by Balmain with crisp white panelling on the collar and statement buttons. While the tailored blazer added a strong structured feel to the outfit, Catherine added an air of floatiness and femininity in the form of a gorgeous white pleated maxi skirt. 

Kate Middleton Wimbledon 2023

Channel Kate's Wimbledon Style

ASOS white pleated skirt

4th & Reckless Chiffon Pleated Maxi Skirt

This fresh white pleated skirt by 4th & Reckless at ASOS is an affordable option if you want to replicate Kate's whole look - and not to mention a fab capsule wardrobe addition. 

John Lewis Reiss blazer
Reiss Lori Linen Blend Double Breasted Blazer

If you're on the hunt for a subtle, pastel-toned blazer for summer, this double-breasted Reiss number is gorgeous and will really stand the test of time. 

Jones Bootmaker Leather Cross Body Bag
Jones Bootmaker Leather Cross Body Bag

Want a simple white top handle handbag like the Princess of Wales's Mulberry Amberley for a fraction of the price? We love this Jones Bootmaker leather one for £99. 

Keeping the look coordinated, Kate walked tall in a pair of matching white court heels and carried her white Amberley crossbody by Mulberry

Going white with an outfit is of course famously off limits when watching people tie the knot, but replicating Kate's flowing skirt and structured blazer formula for a look makes for an elegant and timeless wedding guest outfit

Kate Middleton Wimbledon 2023

No need to rely on skirts alone though. Adding a bold blazer with a pop of colour in pastel tones or striking hues is a gorgeous way to add a strong sense of chicness to summer outfits - not to mention protecting from chilly breezes.

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, is all for the combination of a blazer with everything from skirts and dresses at Wimbledon to jeans and tailored white trousers for summer garden parties and chilled barbecues.

Complimenting Kate's combo, Caroline said, "For an occasion like Wimbledon, often our instinct is to opt for a dress or jumpsuit, but Kate is showing us how chic separates can be.

"The mint green colour of this jacket is so pretty, and makes for a refreshing twist on Wimbledon whites. It would look great with tailored trousers and even jeans too, proving that a good blazer will work really hard in your wardrobe."

