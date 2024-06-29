Wimbledon is making space for a last-minute Kate Middleton appearance - and there's a look we want her to re-wear if she goes

The Chairman of Wimbledon's All England Club has revealed that they will leave space for Kate Middleton if she decides to attend this year's matches at the last minute - and the news has us hoping she'll recycle her stunning look from 2021 if she does attend.

When Kate Middleton announced that she is undergoing cancer treatment, explaining her understandable absence from royal life that has resulted from it, royal fans made peace with the fact that we wouldn't be seeing her attend many of the year's normal events.

But, following on from the news that she is 'making good progress' with cancer treatment, and her subsequent appearance at King Charles' birthday celebrations Trooping the Colour, for which she recycled a stunning chic white dress, there's growing anticipation that she might make a surprise appearance at this year's Wimbledon trophy ceremony as she has done for the past few years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Excitement has only grown since Debbie Jevans, the chairman of the All England Club, revealed that Wimbledon will give the royal 'as much flexibility as possible’ when it comes to her making a possible appearance at the grand final ceremony, adding that organisers may even delay finding a replacement for the ceremony to allow for her last-minute appearance.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Jevans shared, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

Of course, it will be completely understandable if Kate decides not to attend, with her previously sharing that she has both ‘good days and not so good days’ thanks to her treatment - though she has said she hopes 'to join a few public engagements over the summer.'

If there was any event she'd want to attend, it would be Wimbledon. Wimbledon is clearly one of Kate’s most treasured royal traditions as, in her eight years as patron of the All England Club, she has awarded trophies to champions, supported the work of ball boys and girls, and even taken to the court herself, playing a few rounds with various champions.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, if she does attend this year, we hope she brings back her previous Wimbledon look from 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Kate Middleton's Pink Wimbledon Look

Ghost Belted Midaxi Waisted Dress £149 at M&S Kate Middleton's Beulah midi dress may be out of stock, but this belted-waist dress from Ghost is nearly identical. With the same sweet puffed sleeves, floating skirt, and simple collar, recreating her style is easy. We love the soft baby pink colour and can see this piece dressed up with heels or down with a pair of the best white trainers on the market. LK Bennett Floret Beige Suede Pointed Toe Courts £249 at LK Bennett A staple in her wardrobe, these nude heels are undoubtedly some of Kate Middleton's best shoes. Effortlessly glam and versatile in their shade, these LK Bennett heels will quickly become a staple for those days where you want to lean into formalwear and make a subtle statement. Accessorize Pure Cotton Floral Beaded Clutch Bag £60 at M&S Kate's vintage beaded clutch bag dates back to around the 1930s-1940s, but many modern styles like this stunning bag from Accessorize emulate the same look. We love the vintage-inspired colour palette of this piece and can see the muted yellows, greens, and pinks working beautifully alongside any soft-toned outfit to add a pop of texture and interest.

Wimbledon has given us some incredible fashion inspiration in previous years, from Carole Middleton’s white mini dress to Gemma Chan's daring checkerboard dress and tiny designer handbag - both of which are some of the best Wimbledon looks we've ever seen.

Kate Middleton's 2021 look was equally as stunning. Stepping out in a gorgeous, soft light pink belted midi dress from the London designer Beulah, she paired the look with some sensible and stylish nude pumps and finished off her outfit with a beaded floral clutch bag.

The ultimate lesson in what to wear to Wimbledon, the dress's puffed sleeves, elegant button detailing, and sweet pie-collar made for the perfect summer formalwear that keeps the wearer cool while still looking put-together and chic. We can't wait to see what she brings to the table if she makes an appearance this year.