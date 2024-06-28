Gemma Chan's daring checkerboard dress and tiny designer handbag at Wimbledon were the epitome of dressing on theme

Easily one of the most fashionable sporting events in the calendar, Wimbledon brings out the best of celebrity style year after year. And if Gemma Chan's memorable checkerboard dress from 2022 is anything to go by, we're expecting a host of statement looks this year.

Kicking off on Monday the 1st of July this year, The Wimbledon Tennis Championships is just as much about the stellar A-lister outfits as it is about the sport. There are countless best Wimbledon looks to choose from, but Gemma Chan's unique mini dress at the 2022 competition is one we always come back to.

Green and white are indisputably the most on-brand hues for tennis guests, so it's no surprise that her ensemble stands out as one of the best. From the eye-catching print to the stunning mini Louis Vuitton bag complete with a tennis ball bag charm, it is a quintessential Wimbledon outfit.

Gemma Chan at Wimbledon tennis in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop green check dresses

Whistles Silk Checkerboard Dress £169 at Whistles (was £299) Give the checkerboard print a go with this gorgeous 100% silk slip dress with a range of different green tones for added interest. Featuring an adjustable drawstring waist and unique neckline detail, it is a worthy rival to Gemma's high-end look. Free People Cass Midi Dress £228 at Free People Gingham prints just scream summer picnics, but we can easily see this one dressed up with a pair of the best white trainers when sitting court-side. Light and airy with a loose silhouette, it will keep you cool during a heatwave. Plus, we love the boho bow and embroidery that give the dress a premium feel. Green Gingham Alexis Midi Dress £55.30 at Nobody's Child (was £79) Affordable and classic, this gingham midi has the perfect silhouette. The playful sleeve detailing adds a fun touch whilst the button front fastening keeps the look timeless and chic. Flattering around the waist and with arm and shoulder coverage to protect you from the sun, it's an elegant summer staple.

The actress' look is by Louis Vuitton, featuring the iconic Ellipse BB bag - one of the best designer bags worth investing in - and a tennis ball-looking coin purse. Clearly inspired by the pristine Wimbledon grass courts, Gemma's dress also has a true sporty feel thanks to the polo-style neckline.

Whilst perfectly on theme for the tennis, a checkerboard pattern is a pretty standout print that you may not feel comfortable wearing for more casual occasions. A soft green gingham is a brilliant alternative that has timeless appeal and offers just the right hit of colour for the season.

To complete the look and make your dress of choice Wimbledon-worthy, take inspiration from Gemma's accessories. A sleek pair of white pointed heels like this bargain £33 pair from John Lewis will give any dress a formal feel, whilst a mini top-handle handbag is just the right size for your essentials but won't distract from a statement pattern in your outfit.