Carole Middleton’s white mini dress look at Wimbledon proved this tricky length can look so elegant
Carole Middleton showcased how to style mini dresses in such a sophisticated and elegant way when she attended Wimbledon in 2019
Carole Middleton’s white mini dress look at Wimbledon back in 2019 proved this tricky length can look so elegant.
Carole Middleton’s style is always the epitome of elegance and if you’re ever in doubt about what pieces should definitely feature in your summer capsule wardrobe then look no further than her warm weather looks. The Princess of Wales’s mother loves a midi dress, wedges and a neutral smaller bag in summer, though she has sometimes pushed her signature outfits a little out of this comfort zone whilst keeping them very wearable. Back in 2019 Carole attended Wimbledon and swapped her usual long dress for the most gorgeous white mini dress.
This length might be something that sounds harder to style for more formal occasions but she showcased how mini dresses can still look incredibly elegant. Designed by Goat Fashion, now called Jane Atelier, this was the Hansel dress and featured a modest crew neckline and slightly puffed sleeves which gave this simple yet effective piece a feminine edge.
Shop White Dresses For Summer
This stunning sleeveless dress is such a simple yet impactful piece to have in your summer wardrobe. It has a streamlined silhouette and is made from ponte for a polished look. Pair with heeled sandals or wedges for any upcoming special occasions.
Broderie Anglaise will forever be popular in summer and this dress is a chic shirt style that incorporates it brilliantly. It features a smart collar and plain cuffs and would look lovely with brighter accessories as well as neutral tones.
Shop Neutral Accessories
These suede sandals are the perfect combination of comfort and style. They have a peep-toe design with an adjustable ankle strap to help keep them secure on your feet and the gently cushioned mid-height wedge is beautifully covered with cork.
These cat eye shaped sunglasses were inspired by the 1950's aesthetic and have classic tinted lenses. They also come in tortoiseshell and tan colourways which are equally easy to wear.
Carole’s mini dress had a classic A-line silhouette which is not only very flattering, but also very comfortable in the summer. The last thing we want when it’s hot outside is often a very fitted bodice and Carole’s dress skimmed her silhouette perfectly. The white shade meant this might not be a contender for one of the best wedding guest dresses, but it made it very wearable and easy to style with everything from neutrals to bright tones. Although Carole loves a floral print, this particular dress was plain which accentuated its versatility even more.
The longer length of the short sleeves and higher neckline also helped to balance out the slightly shorter hemline of Carole’s dress and made it more sophisticated and elegant. These details are key things to look out for if you’re tempted to try out a mini dress, perhaps in a breathable linen or cotton fabric, but don’t want it to be very revealing.
For a more casual occasion like a family gathering with the Prince and Princess of Wales at their Adelaide Cottage home Carole could easily have popped on her best white trainers but for Wimbledon she stepped things up a notch with wedges. These weren’t the espadrille wedges we’re used to seeing Kate wear and were a pale pinky-beige with a T-bar design that led into a supportive ankle strap.
The wedges had silver hardware and a block heel that’s a lot more comfortable for all-day wear compared to stilettos. We also saw Carole Middleton’s easy styling trick at play as she matched the colour of her shoes to her top handle bag. The handbag was big enough for all her essentials for a day watching the tennis and tied the whole outfit together.
The Princess of Wales’s mum also brought a white fedora hat with her to help protect her head from the summer heat and added a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes. The neutral tones and classic silhouettes were so in-keeping with Carole’s signature style, even if the length of her dress was something a little different for her.
She hasn’t been to Wimbledon since 2022 and we can’t help hoping we get to see another beautiful outfit from her during this year’s championships. It’s certainly possible given that she hadn’t attended Royal Ascot since 2022 either and recently made a triumphant return. Even if she’s not there in July, however, we’re still taking so much inspiration from her 2019 look.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
