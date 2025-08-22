Kate Middleton could be set to spend more time in her 'happy place' after Windsor home move

We might not know exactly when, but within the next few months the Prince and Princess of Wales will be saying a fond farewell to their home of 3 years, Adelaide Cottage. Kensington Palace confirmed the family’s house move this month and reports have speculated that nearby Forest Lodge is not only their next property, but their "forever home".

If it is, then Kate in particular will likely be eager to get settled as Forest Lodge would provide her with even more opportunities to enjoy her "happy place". Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, Kate was asked - as all guests are - to finish the host’s sentence: "I’m happy when…"

The future Queen’s answer was swift and refreshingly simple: "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

The Wales family aren’t lacking in gorgeous outside space at Adelaide Cottage, which is located in Windsor Home Park. However, Forest Lodge is nestled in a private part of the larger Windsor Great Park which covers 4,800 acres in total and includes gardens and woodlands.

Living here would surely mean Kate could enjoy being with her family "outside in the countryside" even more. Her remark about loving it when she, Prince William and their kids are "filthy dirty" also suggests that she’s at her most relaxed when they’re just being themselves.

This isn’t at all surprising given the scrutiny that always accompanies the royals when they’re out in public and when they’re abiding by strict protocols. Once again a move to Forest Lodge might be a "happy place" for Kate, as it’s rumoured to be even more private than their current home.

Windsor Castle naturally attracts a lot of attention and visitors and although Adelaide Cottage isn’t open to the public, it is closer to the castle than Forest Lodge is.

At the time Prince William and Kate’s move was announced, the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English reported that one local told her it’ll be easy for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to spend time outdoors without seeing any other people.

"The Lodge is on a private road, close to a little village with a shop, a post office and a tea shop, which is mainly used by staff," they claimed. "It's about as isolated as you can get there, so you can see the attraction for them. It's situated in a huge private chunk of Windsor Great Park and the children can go out cycling for miles and not come anywhere near any of the local residents."

Being outside in the countryside might have been the Princess of Wales’s self-proclaimed "happy" place back in 2020, but if anything it seems to have taken on even more significance for her now. On Mother’s Day, she made a radical departure from her usual family-focused posts and shared a video honouring nature instead.

"Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life," Kate wrote.

The Princess found comfort in the natural world whilst she was undergoing treatment for cancer and it continues to play a huge part in her life now. If they do move to Forest Lodge, Kate, William and their kids will have even more space and privacy to enjoy it.