Kate Middleton has a 'dominant role' in her relationship with this royal and it’s not who you would expect
The Princess of Wales can reportedly 'hold her own' with any member of The Firm
A body language expert has noted the ‘dominant role’ Kate Middleton plays in an unexpected royal relationship, pointing out that she 'holds her own' and is 'slightly fearless' when it comes to interacting with the senior member of The Firm.
When we think of royal friendships, the first that come to mind are likely the sweet connection between Princess Anne and her son-in-law Mike Tindall, or the less-than-amicable relationship still dwindling between Prince William and Prince Harry. But a much less obvious friendship has now been pointed out by a body language expert and we can't believe we never noticed it before.
While they may have their differences, according to the expert, King Charles III and Kate Middleton share 'strong levels of trust' and have the same 'sense of humour'.
So while they may disagree about Kate Middleton’s favourite hobby that King Charles finds ‘less than satisfying’, Kate has given Charles the one thing that he's always wanted and been rewarded when her father-in-law gave her three brand-new titles earlier this year, solidifying their long-standing bond.
However, in an unexpected twist, Kate Middleton, whose best ever hairstyles will forever inspire our own hair styling, seems to be the 'dominant' personality in the friendship.
Speaking to The Express, body language expert Judi James shared, "Kate’s body language always seems to epitomise charm and a subtle approach when it comes to the pecking order of The Firm, but one royal she seems to enjoy surprising confidence with is her father-in-law the King.
"Kate more than holds her own with Charles and the slightly fearless relationship she has forged with him appears to not only form a perfect fit but also to help enhance his own image after his history of family splits, rifts and controversy."
The expert explained how Kate's approach to her relationship with Charles is influenced by both a 'fondness' she has for her father-in-law and also her desire to 'support' the King in his work.
"Kate’s behaviour with Charles lies somewhere between the rather spontaneous fondness of Zara and the kind of support that Camilla lends him," Judi explained. "It was Kate consoling Charles in his grief at his father’s funeral but it was also Kate getting competitive when it came to tasks on a royal visit.
"Kate often looks comfortable taking the more dominant role in some of their greeting rituals but all the required strong levels of trust appear to have been established first."
But while some in Charles' shoes may be intimidated by Kate's 'fearless' approach to the relationship, especially considering her growing popularity with the public, the King actually seems to welcome Kate's dominance.
"Charles seems to enjoy Kate’s behavioural style and this could be helped by the fact that she is low-maintenance on their joint visits," Judi said.
"There’s no risk of her needing any support or attention, her inner stoicism means that, like his mother and sister, she just gets on with the job. She also seems to share his sense of humour, which also means some more irreverent-looking moments as they chuckle together."
This shared sense of humour is visible during many of the royals' joint engagements. As Judi revealed in another interview with The Express, no matter what the pair are doing, they appear to be 'tuned in to each other' and always manage to 'single each other out for attention.'
She said, "Kate and Charles do seem to have a rather special relationship that shows up visibly in public as the pair seem to single each other out for attention and empathetic signalling.
"Their body language together suggests they are tuned in to each other, using flattery and mirroring signals to show some like-minded thinking or appreciation of a joke."
