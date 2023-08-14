The one thing King Charles always wanted that Kate Middleton has given him
An expert has claimed King Charles 'would have loved' this and finally got it in a way thanks to the Princess of Wales
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There’s one thing King Charles reportedly always wanted that the Princess of Wales has given him in a way since becoming part of his family.
- It’s been suggested that King Charles would have “loved” a daughter and has apparently found the daughter he never had in Kate.
- An expert has described His Majesty’s admiration and pride in the Princess of Wales for all she’s doing, both workwise and with raising her family.
- This royal news comes as Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress and barely-there sandals made a serious statement at anniversary celebrations.
As monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles holds a huge number of prestigious titles, roles and appointments that are unique to the sovereign. However, there’s supposedly one thing that King Charles always wanted that he only received after the Princess of Wales joined his family. Prince William and Kate’s wedding took place in 2011 and since then she’s gone on to become a key member of the Royal Family as the future Queen Consort.
According to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, this hasn’t gone unnoticed and, in a way, Kate has fulfilled one of King Charles’ dearest wishes. Getting candid with OK!, Jennie has suggested that His Majesty “would have loved” a daughter - as apparently would Princess Diana after the birth of Prince Harry.
"There’s little doubt that Charles would have loved a daughter (he’s really quite a softie at heart) and it is said that he was disappointed when Harry turned out to be a boy. Certainly Diana, although delighted to have a healthy second son, would have loved a daughter,” the expert alleged.
Jennie went on to claim that she’d asked Princess Diana about the possibility of her and the then-Prince Charles having another child. Whilst her heartbreaking response apparently explained this wouldn’t be the case, the expert indicated that King has gone on to find a daughter of sorts in Kate.
“I spoke to [Princess Diana] about it and asked whether she and Charles would try for a third child but she said the marriage was in too much trouble to try again. But she admitted that she would love a daughter…and perhaps if she hadn’t have died, that wish might have come true,” Jennie stated. "So, for King Charles it’s a delight that he gets on so well with Catherine.”
Jennie also expressed her belief that King Charles greatly “admires” his daughter-in-law and how she’s flourished in her royal role, as well as raising her three children.
Jennie said, "He has watched Catherine grow into her role, find the causes she truly cares about and has supported her endeavours. I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network Catherine has created for William.”
The expert also suggested that King Charles will likely be “proud of the way” Kate is bringing up Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. The father-in-law and daughter-in-law’s close bond has been observed over the years, such as when Kate’s nickname for him was revealed.
His Majesty has also made sure to include the Middleton family, inviting them to everything from the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to his coronation in May. This could be seen as another sign of his immense respect for Kate and the suggestion that he “would have loved” a daughter makes his great relationship with her all the more special.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress and barely-there sandals make a serious statement at anniversary celebrations
Crown Princess Mary went bold in bright red with caramel-toned accessories for a special visit to Christiansfeld
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Wordle 786 leaves players with the same complaint, 'Not sure this is a word tho…'
Wordle 786 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton gifted three brand-new titles by King Charles
Kate Middleton was gifted three brand-new titles by the King as the monarch distributed several military titles to senior royals
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why the Royal Family’s summer break in Scotland could actually be ‘more relaxed’ this year
The Royal Family's summer break could reportedly feel a little different this year thanks to King Charles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Biggest day of King Charles’ life honoured with historic release in ‘special moment for the nation’
The biggest day of King Charles' life is being honoured in a new release that is predicted to be 'highly sought after'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and the Princess of Wales set to deliver public message without King Charles after summer break
Prince William and the Princess of Wales are reportedly going to be delivering a public message within a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles's favourite teatime snack is cheap and easy - but has a suitably on-brand twist
The King's unusual teatime snack has been revealed...
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles's reign as monarch reaches milestone this relative could never obtain
King Charles's reign as monarch has reached a new impressive milestone as the King eclipses the reign of one of his relatives
By Laura Harman Published
-
How King Charles will be honouring a heartbreaking family anniversary in line with royal tradition
It’s been announced how King Charles will be honouring a sad day and he’s set to follow in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps with this tradition
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could miss out on this summer
There's a special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis used to enjoy but it might not necessarily be upheld going forwards
By Emma Shacklock Published