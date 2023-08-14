The one thing King Charles always wanted that Kate Middleton has given him

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s one thing King Charles reportedly always wanted that the Princess of Wales has given him in a way since becoming part of his family.

It’s been suggested that King Charles would have “loved” a daughter and has apparently found the daughter he never had in Kate.

An expert has described His Majesty’s admiration and pride in the Princess of Wales for all she’s doing, both workwise and with raising her family.

This royal news comes as Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress and barely-there sandals made a serious statement at anniversary celebrations.

As monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles holds a huge number of prestigious titles, roles and appointments that are unique to the sovereign. However, there’s supposedly one thing that King Charles always wanted that he only received after the Princess of Wales joined his family. Prince William and Kate’s wedding took place in 2011 and since then she’s gone on to become a key member of the Royal Family as the future Queen Consort.

According to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, this hasn’t gone unnoticed and, in a way, Kate has fulfilled one of King Charles’ dearest wishes. Getting candid with OK!, Jennie has suggested that His Majesty “would have loved” a daughter - as apparently would Princess Diana after the birth of Prince Harry.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"There’s little doubt that Charles would have loved a daughter (he’s really quite a softie at heart) and it is said that he was disappointed when Harry turned out to be a boy. Certainly Diana, although delighted to have a healthy second son, would have loved a daughter,” the expert alleged.

Jennie went on to claim that she’d asked Princess Diana about the possibility of her and the then-Prince Charles having another child. Whilst her heartbreaking response apparently explained this wouldn’t be the case, the expert indicated that King has gone on to find a daughter of sorts in Kate.

“I spoke to [Princess Diana] about it and asked whether she and Charles would try for a third child but she said the marriage was in too much trouble to try again. But she admitted that she would love a daughter…and perhaps if she hadn’t have died, that wish might have come true,” Jennie stated. "So, for King Charles it’s a delight that he gets on so well with Catherine.”

(Image credit: Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage via Getty)

Jennie also expressed her belief that King Charles greatly “admires” his daughter-in-law and how she’s flourished in her royal role, as well as raising her three children.

Jennie said, "He has watched Catherine grow into her role, find the causes she truly cares about and has supported her endeavours. I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network Catherine has created for William.”

The expert also suggested that King Charles will likely be “proud of the way” Kate is bringing up Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. The father-in-law and daughter-in-law’s close bond has been observed over the years, such as when Kate’s nickname for him was revealed.

(Image credit: Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

His Majesty has also made sure to include the Middleton family, inviting them to everything from the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to his coronation in May. This could be seen as another sign of his immense respect for Kate and the suggestion that he “would have loved” a daughter makes his great relationship with her all the more special.