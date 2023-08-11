Kate Middleton gifted three brand-new titles by King Charles
Kate Middleton was gifted three brand-new titles by the King as the monarch distributed several military titles to senior royals
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Buckingham Palace has announced that the Princess of Wales has received three major new military titles from King Charles.
- The King has given various members of the Royal Family new military titles.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the senior members of the family to receive these new roles.
- In other royal news, The title Kate Middleton took from Princess Margaret because of her and William's go-to place for romantic getaways.
Buckingham Palace has just announced that the senior members of the Royal Family will be receiving some major military titles. The Royal Family announced, "Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign."
The Princess of Wales was a key recipient of some of these new appointments. The King awarded Catherine with three main titles: the Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief, 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Coningsby.
The Princess of Wales’s existing military appointments include Colonel, Irish Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets. Her Royal Highness is also a Sponsor of HMS Glasgow – the first of the Royal Navy’s new Type 26 Frigates which is currently under construction.
This is a particularly special appointment for the Princess as her grandfather served in the Royal Air Force.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
When she served her previous royal military titles, Catherine opted to not wear a traditional uniform. In 2022, the Princess became the Colonel of the Irish Guards, taking over from her husband Prince William. This was highlighted back in 2023 when she when she attended the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in March and opted to forgo a uniform. Instead, Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit side-stepped tradition with a bold turquoise colour palette. This could mean that the Princess will continue this tradition and not wear the corresponding uniform when she is serving in her new roles.
However, perhaps the Princess will wear a uniform as she has been seen wearing official uniforms in the past. For the King's coronation back in May, the Princess wore the Royal Victorian Order uniform at the King’s coronation alongside her Alexander McQueen white gown. Kate Middleton’s unique coronation headpiece paid utmost respect to King Charles as the Princess chose to wear a brand new headpiece designed by Alexander McQueen and London-based milliner Jess Collett. The piece was made from silver bullion and crystal and finished off with silver threadwork in the shape of leaves echoing the ‘nature’ theme of the event. Kate also adorably twinned with Princess Charlotte who wore a mini version of the sparkling leaf tiara.
Her clothing at the Coronation could be an indicator of her new comfort when it comes to wearing a specific uniform, but the Royal Victorian Order uniform is non-military, meaning it may just be the one exception to Catherine's decision to not wear traditional uniforms to engagements.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Queen Letizia’s holiday wardrobe continues to make our wish-list as she opts for off-duty chic with a half-tucked silk shirt and trousers
Queen Letizia's silk shirt and trousers were the epitome of relaxed elegance as she stepped out for a cinema trip in Mallorca
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pestrol control experts share their best secrets for keeping mosquitoes away from the house
Need to know how to get rid of mosquitoes? Try these easy and harmless methods
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Prince William and the Princess of Wales set to deliver public message without King Charles after summer break
Prince William and the Princess of Wales are reportedly going to be delivering a public message within a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Kate Middleton has been wearing so much pink - and it's not because of the Barbie movie
The Princess is known to sport the vibrant hue - but why is she doing it more than usual?
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to little-known royal residence
Prince William and Kate's summer decision could mean a return to a royal home that some fans might never have known they had
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s special privilege that the Princess of Wales can never have for a heartbreaking reason
Queen Camilla’s special privilege is something that ties into one of her and the Princess of Wales’ joint passions…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne’s blunt response in pre-wedding interview as she dismisses line of questioning in the most *her* way
Princess Anne’s blunt response came ahead of her marriage to Captain Mark Phillips as she was asked about her skillset as a ‘housewife’
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Catherine's rainbow umbrella is the perfect colourful accessory for rainy weather - and less than £10!
Princess Catherine's rainbow umbrella is a lovely colourful accessory for rainy weather - and it's available to buy at Amazon!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Catherine breaks summer holiday retreat to share 'wonderful' message
Princess Catherine has interrupted her summer break in order to deliver an important message on social media about a 'wonderful' milestone
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's red puffer jacket is cheering us up on this dreary day – and we’ve found the perfect dupes
The Princess of Wales’ bright, bold puffer jacket is perfect for the dreary English weather this week
By Jack Slater Published